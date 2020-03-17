Kennelly: The Undoing of Our Republic

By

The Undoing of Our Republic

Edward Kennelly, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views, 3/18/20

Several prominent Democrats such as Massachusetts’ Senator Elizabeth Warren and former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg have called for the end of the Electoral College. When she was running for president, Warren declared, “I plan to get elected – but I plan to be the last American president to be elected by the Electoral College. I want my second term to be elected by direct vote.” Similarly when Buttigieg was asked if he would support getting rid of the Electoral College, he said, “Absolutely, it’s got to go.” Would electing the president by way of direct vote really be in the best interest of the American people?

The Electoral College has been around since the election of George Washington in 1788. Article II section 1 of the Constitution says that each state shall have a number of electors equal to the number of Congressmen and Senators from their state. It indicates that the electors should vote for the president and vice president. Once all the voting is done, the President of the Senate shall count all the votes and declare the winner.

The Founding Fathers implemented the Electoral College to make sure presidential elections are national elections. They wanted fair representation among the states. They intended that low populous states such as Delaware and New Hampshire to have a say in who is elected president. They did not want massively populated states such as Virginia and Massachusetts to be the only ones determining the outcome of elections. If they had done it solely by popular vote then low population states would have little to no effect on the outcome of the election. The Founders also knew that different regions of the country cared about different issues. They knew regional issues would not get addressed unless a candidate knew he needed to win those states to be elected.

The Twelfth Amendment, passed in 1804, changed how the president and vice president are elected. The Twelfth Amendment resulted in the presidential and vice presidential candidates being on the same ballot. Previously the candidate who finished second would become the vice president even if the president and vice president were not members of the same party. This is why Federalist John Adams served as President alongside Vice President Democratic-Republican Thomas Jefferson after the election in 1796. Since 1804 each president and his vice president have been elected on the same ballot.

Only five presidential candidates have been elected President while losing the popular vote. The first candidate to lose the popular vote but win the presidency was John Quincy Adams in 1824. In 1876 Rutherford B. Hayes earned fewer popular votes than Samuel J. Tilden but went on to become president. In 1888 Benjamin Harrison became President but lost the popular vote to Grover Cleveland. In 2000 George W. Bush defeated Al Gore in the Electoral College but lost to him in the popular vote. Finally Donald Trump won the Electoral College but lost the popular vote to Hillary Clinton.

In two of these cases the winner of the popular vote ran for the presidency again four years later and won. Andrew Jackson defeated John Quincy Adams and was elected president in 1828. Grover Cleveland was reelected in 1892. Tilden, Gore, and Clinton did not run for president again after losing as the nominee of their party. In Tilden’s case the Republicans promised the end of Reconstruction if the Republicans were given the White House. In what became known as the Compromise of 1877 the Democrats regained political authority in the South in exchange for the presidency. These outcomes muted calls from the losing party for abolition of the Electoral College during the 19th century.

However in the 21st century things started to change. After Gore lost the 2000 election many prominent Democrats called to abolish the Electoral College. Then, First Lady Hillary Clinton and President Barack Obama were among supporters of using the popular vote to elect the president. After the 2016 Presidential Election even more Democrats and liberals came out in favor of overturning the Electoral College. Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders became an advocate of abolishing the Electoral College. During the course of his 2020 presidential race, Sanders said, “Presidential elections cannot be fought in just a dozen ‘battleground states.’ I believe we need to reexamine the concept of the Electoral College.” In September 2019, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg supported the notion of abolishing the Electoral College but acknowledged the difficulty of overturning it. She said, “Amending our Constitution is powerfully hard to do.” Amending the Constitution requires a two-thirds majority vote by both the House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate and ratification by three-fourths of the State Legislatures. This seems highly unlikely to happen any time soon because the majority of the state legislatures do not support such a proposal.

If the Electoral College were abolished and if the president were elected by the popular vote, then Presidential Elections would become solely urban elections. Candidates would stick to visiting densely populated cities such as New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Houston, Phoenix, and Philadelphia. They would not visit urban or suburban areas in those states nor in any other states. Most states, would be ignored. No candidate would campaign in low populated states such as Oregon, Oklahoma, Connecticut, Utah, Mississippi, Iowa, Nevada, Arkansas, Kansas, New Mexico, Nebraska, West Virginia, etc. They would not bother campaigning in any of these states because voters in California, Texas, Florida, and New York far outnumber voters in those states. Whichever candidate won the most votes in those four states would be on their way to winning the election.

If a candidate were ever elected by the popular vote, then he or she would have no reason to help with any problems that may occur in low-population states. Every state in the country specializes in different things. Some states specialize in agriculture, some in airplane parts, and some in crude oil. Candidates would only care about helping states with large populations. They would not be inclined to send financial aid nor the National Guard in a time of crisis into low populated states. It would be as if most the country was not living in the same state as the president. They would be totally ignored. Neither needs nor wants would be met.

The Electoral College is the only national election in the United States. Every other election is decided per individual state. Governors, Senators, and U.S. Representatives are all elected by direct vote from the people.

How about instead of trying to abolish the Electoral College the Democrats spend more time trying to win swing states such as Florida, Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin. Additionally they should also work towards meeting the needs of voters in ‘safe’ Republican states as well as ‘safe’ Democratic states. Just thirty-two years ago California voted for Republican George H.W. Bush for President. Forty-four years ago Democratic Jimmy Carter won Texas. More recently Barack Obama flipped Virginia for the Democrats for the first time in over fifty years. No state is guaranteed for one party or the other, each party has to go out and earn the vote of their constituents in each state.