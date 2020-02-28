By

California is in deep economic trouble, if a well run, conservative County like Kern has financial difficulties. Unmentioned in this article are two significant reasons Kern is in deep trouble. First, the Governor is withholding water from the farmers of the County. Second, he is working hard to close down the oil industry in the County. The effect is decrease the value of farm land and oil drilling companies—in both cases making it harder to get loans. When they do, the interest charges are higher. “After years of cutting costs to mitigate a $44.5 million structural deficit, the county is facing soaring expenses matched with essentially zero growth in its tax base. The combination will force county leaders to make difficult decisions as they attempt to wrangle together future budgets. The latest update on the county’s fiscal situation came as part of a yearly budget development report discussed Tuesday at a Board of Supervisors meeting. The report noted that rising costs of pensions, social service programs and needed investment in public safety services was outpacing revenue growth. While the term pensions as part of the problem was noted, it is a major issue. CalPERS is forcing cities and counties into massive service cuts to keep the doors open. It is in the middle of a scandal, with the chief financial officer investing in Chinese Communist military vendors. Oh, he got the job through a program RUN by the Chinese Communist Party. Yet, the people of Kern must put first dollars to CalPERS and public safety is no longer the priority. I wish the journalist who wrote the story gave a complete understanding of the causes of financial distress for Kern County.

Kern County faces ‘slow death’ in new report on county finances

By SAM MORGEN, Bakersfield.com, 2/26/20

Kern County government has figuratively jumped from a financial frying pan into a fryer, according to a recent report released by the County Administrative Office.

After years of cutting costs to mitigate a $44.5 million structural deficit, the county is facing soaring expenses matched with essentially zero growth in its tax base. The combination will force county leaders to make difficult decisions as they attempt to wrangle together future budgets.

The latest update on the county’s fiscal situation came as part of a yearly budget development report discussed Tuesday at a Board of Supervisors meeting. The report noted that rising costs of pensions, social service programs and needed investment in public safety services was outpacing revenue growth.

While the CAO’s office recommended supervisors develop a “status quo” budget for the next fiscal year, which begins in July, county officials spoke as if Kern County’s status quo would not work for much longer.

“We are essentially living within our means as a county, which I would argue isn’t good enough,” County Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop said during Tuesday’s meeting. “A lot of our employees, our sheriff’s deputies and others, would say it’s not good enough.”

For several years, various employee unions have complained of low pay compared to other counties. While supervisors have issued raises to some members of the Kern County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement departments, many employees remain unsatisfied with their level of pay.

Grappling with the unions demands, however, will likely be difficult to deal with. The county’s report says revenue growth has remained stagnant as costs have soared. Since 2010, salaries and benefits have increased by $271.1 million, according to the county, while discretionary revenue has only grown by $31 million.

“This was the first shot over the bow to start the discussion, and it’s a sobering thing,” said Michael Turnipseed, executive director of Kern County Taxpayers Association, of the county’s report.

Officials acknowledged Tuesday that while other counties have thrived since 2014, Kern County has not. The county’s property value increase ranked last in the state, according to the report. The 14 counties in the Central Valley experienced a 29 percent increase in assessed property values since 2014 while Kern County has experienced only 0.3 percent growth.

The county attributed the lack of growth to stagnant property values of land owned by oil companies. While commercial and residential values have increased, those of oil have remained relatively low. The financial outlook raises questions over the county’s reliance on oil and agriculture as a pillar of the local economy.

“We’re going to have to have some serious conversations about how this county is structured and how it operates,” Turnipseed said.

Failure to do so could lead to the “slow death” of public services like police protection and road maintenance.

Supervisors accepted the CAO’s report with few remarks. A preliminary budget will be submitted to supervisors in June before supervisors vote to accept a final version in August.

County departments are expected to receive relatively similar budget allocations in next year’s budget. How long they will continue to do so remains to be seen.