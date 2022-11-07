By

Kern leaders question Newsom’s tax revenue ‘backfill’ claim

BY JOHN COX, Bakersfield.com, 11/6/22

Gov. Gavin Newsom made an unannounced visit to downtown Bakersfield on Oct. 28 for the second and final day of the California Economic Summit. In apparent recognition of criticism that he was avoiding Kern County, he opened by telling a crowd of hundreds he had a “chip on my shoulder” about people feeling like they’re not being respected. “I don’t like hearing people when they tell me they’re not being seen, they feel like they don’t belong in the larger narrative in the state,” he said.

Sitting in the audience listening to Gov. Gavin Newsom late last month at the California Economic Summit in downtown Bakersfield, Kern County Chief Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop recalls being “taken aback.”

The governor was telling a crowd of hundreds of public- and private-sector officials from across the state that, to make up for the impact his administration’s climate policies are having on Kern’s ability to fund vital public services, the state was going to “backfill” lost tax revenues.

“We put in the budget this year,” Newsom said, “the opportunity for the county of Kern, if they can prove the economic impacts of the transition in a deleterious way, meaning they’re having an impact on their ability to support their general fund and other services, the state will backfill that impact.”

“That’s in the budget this year,” he continued. “We have your back. It’s not just rhetorical.”

The legislative mechanism the governor referred to, first in January then again Oct. 28 at the Mechanics Bank Theater & Convention Center, does not appear to be as straightforward as that. And locally, the idea it amounts to a “backfill” has been greeted with skepticism.

“It’s fairly disingenuous,” Executive Director Michael Turnipseed of the Kern County Taxpayers Association said, “because the money he’s talking about, in most cases, is absolutely prohibited … for backfilling.”

The governor was referring to a provision for $300 million in program grants to be distributed over three years to counties with higher-than-average poverty and unemployment rates. Applicants must prove they are being hurt economically by California’s push to become carbon neutral by 2045.

Kern appears to have a good shot at some of the money. So do several other counties in the state.

Alsop said the county will certainly apply for money through the program Newsom was referring to, called the Local Budget Sustainability Fund. But he said the fund, not yet fully authorized by the state Legislature, differs from what the governor described.

The LBSF will provide grant money to help pay for programs that diversify local economies and retrain their workforce. Alsop says that’s not the same as compensating counties directly for revenues lost to the wind-down of local oil production, which in good times provides $200 million per year in property taxes, not including sales tax revenues and many other economic benefits.

“This program is not geared toward, ‘OK, show us what that looks like and we will write you a check to replace that revenue,'” Alsop said.

But he contends that was the misimpression Newsom gave hundreds of economic summit attendees who will go back thinking the situation in Kern “is rosier than it is.”

Newsom administration spokesman Alex Stack explained the LBSF targets places like Kern facing ongoing challenges to local budgets. It will provide grants, he said by email, to cover costs associated with supporting creation of new industries that will diversify sources of local tax revenues.

He added Kern will be among just four counties that will qualify for grants in the fund’s first year, and that Kern “should be able to get a substantial amount.”

“This is an opportunity for Kern and other qualifying counties to secure tens of millions of dollars to support innovation, create jobs and bolster the sources of local revenues,” Stack wrote.

The disagreement underscores lingering tensions between the Newsom administration and a county government frustrated with the governor’s efforts to constrain local oil production while also allowing photovoltaic solar developers active in Kern to avoid paying their full share of property taxes.

Newsom has supported creation of the $600 million state Community Economic Resilience Fund expected to direct tens of millions of taxpayer dollars to help communities like Kern diversify their economies amid California’s transition to cleaner energy. A local coalition has been formed to apply for $40 million or more from that fund.

Alsop noted the grant program comes with terms and conditions, like the CERF fund, for planning and execution of process improvement, workforce training and economic diversity and stabilization projects.

The theory is that the money will eventually bolster the county’s property and sales tax revenues, he said. But he noted that nowhere in the legislation is there mention of backfilling a county’s general fund to help pay for public services.

Meanwhile, Alsop said, Kern suffers from an immediate fiscal hit from Newsom’s anti-oil regulatory policies. It may be a decade or more before help arrives in the form of new tax revenue from new investment in aerospace, advanced manufacturing, logistics and carbon management, he said.

Plus, he estimated there are seven or eight other counties that might be in a position to compete with Kern for the LBSF money.

“I would argue it ought to be just for Kern,” he said.

“We’re grateful. We’ll take advantage,” Alsop said. “But this is not addressing the problem that we have.” He noted the state Legislature has not yet taken action needed to release money from the fund.

State documents said the idea behind the fund is to provide short-term grants to local entities facing significant challenges to near-term fiscal sustainability, but which demonstrate a clear commitment to advancing a more climate-resilient local economy. It sets specific poverty and unemployment parameters for qualification.

The plan is explicitly to provide flexibility to qualified communities so they can avoid cuts to vital public services. The state reserves the right to terminate grant agreements and take back remaining sums if the program’s key indicators are not being met.

Turnipseed agreed with Alsop’s assessment that summit attendees in Bakersfield last month were given an inaccurate view of the administration’s help to Kern. He interpreted the governor’s comments as “basically disrespecting everybody.”

He said state money dedicated to clean energy development in Kern — $83 million for creation of an energy innovation center at Cal State Bakersfield, $50 million for the Kern Community College District’s California Renewable Energy Laboratory — don’t provide near-term help to a county general fund being clobbered by not just declining tax revenues but relatively high-paying jobs and the associated economic multiplier effect.

“There is nothing that he has done” to backfill the loss of revenue from local oil investment, Turnipseed said.

Newsom’s bigger message during his unannounced visit on the second day of the economic summit was that Kern is doing an excellent job leading California’s transition to greater use of clean energy.

The county provides an estimated 60 percent of the state’s renewable power, with the bulk of those “green electrons” going to population centers north and south. A variety of local projects underway or in design stages would push industry bounds in technologies like biodiesel production, biomass conversion to renewable natural gas, hydrogen energy, and carbon capture and storage.

“I would say, folks, let’s keep doing what you’re doing,” the governor said.

“I’m not naive,” he said, “change is difficult. But we’re in the change business. California’s long been in the change business.”