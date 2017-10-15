By

Thanks to Prop. 14, the November, 2018 ballot will have two Democrats and no Republicans running for the U.S. Senate. Dianne Feinstein the incumbent and Kevin De Leon representing the Sanders/Antifa wing of the Democrat Party will be running against each other. Plus, I will bet anything that Feinstein will go to the so-called Republican Establishment and get their endorsement over De Leon—after all, she is a “moderate” Socialist, wanting higher taxes, giving government schools to unions, believes in Al Gore—but compared to De Leon, she is a alt-right person. She does not support single payer—De Leon does. She is “considering” working with the President, watch as De Leon comes out in support of Impeachment. Sadly, this is a race ALL Republicans need to stay out of—do not be used by the Democrats and the Anti-Republican/prop. 14 crowd that want to end a real two Party system in California. “State Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de León announced Sunday Oct. 15 that he would run against U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein next year, in the first major Democratic challenge for the 25-year incumbent. “I am running for the U.S. Senate because you deserve a seat at the table,” De León wrote in an email to supporters Sunday morning. “I commit to working tirelessly to earn your vote here at home, and once elected, to do my part to work even harder to reunite this nation with a progressive agenda.” At this point not a single significant candidate has announced for the Senate as a Republican. The couple that have, have raised no money for their efforts.

Kevin de León announces run against Dianne Feinstein, setting up Democratic clash in Senate race

By Staff report,| Press-Enterprise, 10/15/17

Feinstein, who said last week she will run for re-election in 2018, has racked up declarations of support from a host of top California Democrats.

But liberal activists who have accused Feinstein of not being tough enough on President Donald Trump have been waiting for a progressive like De León, who is known for his advocacy for single-payer health care and California’s recently passed “sanctuary state” bill.

“You’ll see a clash which is in part generational, in part ideological, in part style,” said Bill Whalen, a fellow at Stanford University’s Hoover Institution. “She’s not one for theatrics or angry denunciations.”

De León, 50, has represented Los Angeles in the State Senate since 2006, and served as president of the state senate for three years. In his first campaign video, released Sunday, he focused on his upbringing as the son of a single immigrant mother, without mentioning Feinstein.

He will hold a formal campaign kickoff event Sunday afternoon at Los Angeles Trade Technical College.

He may not be the only candidate to challenge Feinstein, who at 84 is the oldest member of the U.S. Senate. San Francisco philanthropist Tom Steyer and Los Angeles entrepreneur Joe Sanberg are both considering a Senate run as well.

“Everyone who runs against Dianne Feinstein is going to be reminded that she didn’t get there by baking cupcakes and being a softy,” said Kevin Eckery, a Republican consultant in Sacramento. He pointed out that De León has limited name recognition statewide.

One of De León’s biggest challenges will be fundraising. While he has more than $2.8 million in a state campaign account, he can’t use that in a run for federal office. And party donors might be reluctant to support a Feinstein challenge. “I imagine Feinstein’s people will keep a note of every Democrat who gives money to him,” Whalen said.

California’s top-two primary system is another obstacle. Even if De León gains popularity among Democrats, he’d have to defeat Feinstein among all state voters in November.

“If he were to run against her in closed primary with very small turnout, there’s a chance lightning could strike and he could beat her,” Whalen said. But in a general election matchup, he said, “Republicans are not going to elect Kevin de León.”

No major Republican elected officials in the state have said they’re considering a Senate run. De León’s entry raises the possibility of a November ballot with a governor’s race and a senate race between two Democrats. Some polls of the 2018 governor’s race show two Democrats getting first and second place in that primary.

That could have a dire impact for the GOP on lower-ballot races like crucial Congressional races. “The challenge is how you turn out Republican voters where there’s only a handful of places where they’ll be able to elect a Republican,” Eckery said.

On the other hand, an expensive intraparty war in the Senate race could drain funding from Democrats challenging Republican House members.