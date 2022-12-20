By

Kevin McCarthy has called Bill Thomas his “surrogate father”. Now the Father, Bill Thomas, is telling the world that Kevin is a liar. In a New Yorker article, Mike Madrid said this about Kevin McCarthy (Madrid is infamous for founding the Lincoln Project to defeat President Trump and SEVEN GOP Senators—he was protected by CRP Chair Jessica Patterson from being thrown out of the CRP for opposing GOP nominees—Patterson is an acolyte of McCarthy). ““The California Republican Party is as conservative and white and rural as any party in the country,” Madrid said. “It’s seventy per cent white in a state that is thirty-five per cent white, not counting Hispanics.” Thomas and McCarthy were “fierce advocates for moderating the Party” and “making it more inclusive” in order to win. “They revelled in fighting with conservatives,” he said. “They knew California was not Bakersfield.” While McCarthy does have a conservative voting record, his politics are moderate and has not been supportive of conservatives, especially in California. “Thomas described McCarthy as a chameleon willing to lie to get what he wants. “Kevin basically is whatever you want him to be. He lies. He’ll change the lie if necessary. How can anyone trust his word?” the Republican said. Thomas claimed McCarthy never wanted to have talks on policy issues, always eyeing politically beneficial relationships instead.” Could this be why the Freedom Caucus does not support Kevin for Speaker—they know him?



Kevin McCarthy’s GOP ‘Mentor’ Scolds Him In Scathing Comments to the New Yorker: ‘He Lies. He’ll Change the Lie If Necessary’

By Zachary Leeman, Mediate, 12/19/22

Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s (R-CA) mentor scolded the House GOP leader in comments to the New Yorker in a report on McCarthy’s ongoing effort to secure the position of speaker of the House next year under a new slim GOP majority.

Former Rep. Bill Thomas (R-CA) spoke with reporter Jonathan Blitzer about his former “protege,” describing him as a liar. Thomas previously offered a blunt and negative assessment of McCarthy after the January 6 Capitol riot, blasting him for his relationship to Donald Trump. The two Republicans worked together for over a decade, with McCarthy getting his start under Thomas.

“The Kevin McCarthy who is now, at this time, in the House isn’t the Kevin McCarthy I worked with,” Thomas, 81, offered in an even more scathing review of his former colleague.

Thomas described McCarthy as a chameleon willing to lie to get what he wants.

“Kevin basically is whatever you want him to be. He lies. He’ll change the lie if necessary. How can anyone trust his word?” the Republican said.

Thomas claimed McCarthy never wanted to have talks on policy issues, always eyeing politically beneficial relationships instead.

“He’s the guy in the college fraternity that everybody liked and winds up selling life insurance, convincing people they need it,” Thomas said.

The criticism from a man described by many as a mentor comes as McCarthy is already facing questions about the potential of him becoming speaker of the House as he is facing a challenge from Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ), and others, who have called for new leadership.

Thomas doesn’t have too much faith in McCarthy’s ability to be speaker either, blasting the Republican for promising investigations and to go after political enemies instead of promoting policy.

“He’s already said, ‘As soon as I become speaker, I’m going after the Attorney General.’ Why would you want to spend your whole life trying to be Speaker to go after somebody? What are you for?” Thomas said.