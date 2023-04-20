Kevin O’Leary moving companies out of ‘war zone’ New York City

April 20, 2023 By Stephen Frank Leave a Comment

People are fleeing California.  They are also fleeing a war zone, New York City.  Both California and New York are losing population.  Both are one Party States.

“Places such as New York City and Los Angeles are “war zones” in comparison, according to O’Leary.

“I wouldn’t ask anybody to live there or work there,” he said. “That’s because of incredibly bad management of those cities and those states.”

“So, I’m OK to say this because it’s a fact. … You never put a dime in New York. It’s a horrible place for policy, horrible. Anywhere in the state, unstable policy.”

Massachusetts is another example because of its “punitive taxes on success,” O’Leary added.

“Why would you put one of your CEOs in a place where they’re going to be punished for success?” he asked. “It’s so un-American. I don’t even understand it.”

When will the corporate class realize that by donating to Democrats, they are donating to keep their communities in a war zone?

WATCH: Kevin O’Leary moving companies out of ‘war zone’ New York City

Protesters jump on a street sign near a burning barricade during a demonstration against the death of George Floyd near the White House on May 31, 2020 in Washington, DC. – Thousands of National Guard troops patrolled major US cities after five consecutive nights of protests over racism and police brutality that boiled over into arson and looting, sending shock waves through the country. The death Monday of an unarmed black man, George Floyd, at the hands of police in Minneapolis ignited this latest wave of outrage in the US over law enforcement’s repeated use of lethal force against African Americans — this one like others before captured on cellphone video. (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP) (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images)

by Washington Examiner,  4/16/23  

Shark Tank star Kevin O’Leary announced Friday he is moving his companies out of a crime-ridden New York City described by “Mr. Wonderful” as a “war zone.”

“It’s not about politics at all,” O’Leary said while discussing the move on Fox News. “It’s about policy. So, post-pandemic, most investors, me included, realized that we can headquarter our companies anywhere because 40% of our staff don’t work at HQ anymore. So, I could take a company out of New York that looks promising, move it to Texas, Florida, North Dakota, Tennessee.”

States such as these have business-friendly tax policies, strong schools, and people want to live in those places, O’Leary said.


Places such as New York City and Los Angeles are “war zones” in comparison, according to O’Leary.

“I wouldn’t ask anybody to live there or work there,” he said. “That’s because of incredibly bad management of those cities and those states.”

“So, I’m OK to say this because it’s a fact. … You never put a dime in New York. It’s a horrible place for policy, horrible. Anywhere in the state, unstable policy.”

Massachusetts is another example because of its “punitive taxes on success,” O’Leary added.

“Why would you put one of your CEOs in a place where they’re going to be punished for success?” he asked. “It’s so un-American. I don’t even understand it.”

Voters need to address the management of Democratic-led cities such as Los Angeles and New York City because just going to the downtown area can get a person “executed,” according to O’Leary.

“If you try and buy toothpaste in Los Angeles, San Francisco, or here in New York, it’s under lock and key. Toothpaste,” he said. “The only reason a drug store would do that is they’re losing so much in shrinkage.”

“These are pragmatic problems. They’re not really political in nature. They’re policy in nature, and, so, people see this every day. They live with it, and they say to themselves, ‘What do I have to do to fix this?’ Well, think about it the next time you’re voting.”

Filed Under: Stephen Frank's California Political News And Views
About Stephen Frank

Stephen Frank is the publisher and editor of California Political News and Views. He speaks all over California and appears as a guest on several radio shows each week. He has also served as a guest host on radio talk shows. He is a fulltime political consultant.

Speak Your Mind

*