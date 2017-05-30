Key Labor Bills Move to the Floor

The unions are on the move. The Progressives, which just formed a twenty member Caucus in Sacramento, are doing all they can to raise taxes, kill jobs and make our communities unsafe. In these bills, they are promoting the END of small businesses, to make them pay attorneys instead of workers—to finance courts and attorney instead of communities.

(Chiu – D, San Francisco) places manufacturers in the precarious position of choosing which governmental body to comply with at the threat of hefty penalties and possible legal consequences. AB 1209 (Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher – D, San Diego) provides a false impression of wage discrimination where none exists thereby subjecting manufacturers to meritless public criticism and the potential scrutiny of competitors looking for talent.

(Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher – D, San Diego) provides a false impression of wage discrimination where none exists thereby subjecting manufacturers to meritless public criticism and the potential scrutiny of competitors looking for talent. SB 63 (Hanna-Beth Jackson, D-Santa Barbara) creates a new burdensome leave requirement on manufacturers with as few 20 employees.

It is impossible to know all the laws—no matter how much we study. If these bills pass, government will decide if your investment is saved or lost. Another reason productive people are leaving the State—leaving the very poor, the very rich and the illegal alien—oh and the lack of IQ and common sense Hollywood celebrities.