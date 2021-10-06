By

The November 2020 election was terrible for Republican candidates. Yes, we did win back a few congressional seats—but we are now down to 19 members of the Assembly and 9 members of the State Senate. But, we did have great wins against higher taxes, stopping discrimination against Asians and telling the DA’s we need a cash bail system to protect our citizens. Assemblyman Kiley is in the forefront of the movement to change policy that is killing our economy and forcing the productive middle class to flee the State. These are just a few of the proposals we will probably see on the November 2022 ballot. Please help by distributing the petitions and signing them.

Kiley: Ballot Measures to Make California Responsible/Livable

Assemblyman Kevin Kiley, 10/5/21

https://ad06.asmrc.org

Another California law has been ruled unconstitutional. With AB 32, Newsom and the Legislature tried to force ICE to close its detention facilities. Today the 9th Circuit held this violates the Supremacy Clause.

Next year, Newsom and the legislators who passed this law will face voters. Perhaps more importantly, several transformative initiatives will be on the ballot.

The full list of initiatives soon gathering signatures for the 2022 election includes:

School Choice . Let funding follow the child

. Let funding follow the child Water Storage . End the era of shorter showers

. End the era of shorter showers Death Tax Repeal . Restore a protection of Prop. 13

. Restore a protection of Prop. 13 Election Integrity . Require voter ID

. Require voter ID Taxpayer Protection . Require voter approval for tax increases

. Require voter approval for tax increases Anti-Corruption . End government union collective bargaining

. End government union collective bargaining Accurate Ballots. Assure accurate descriptions of Propositions

Our movement is creating a new landscape of political possibility, and the fight for California’s future has only just begun.