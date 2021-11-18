Kiley: Introduces Legislation to End Guv Nuisance “emergency power”

By

A few days ago, Gavin issued another Executive Order, allowing him to be the dictator of California till March, 2022. At which time he can issue another order going to December 2022 or December 2045—his choice. Until his emergency orers is repealed, no need for a legislature or government agencies answerable to the public—Newsom can do whatever he wants. Don’t like it? Sue him Assemblyman Kiley has taken an aggressive approach by introducing legislation to end the dictatorship of Newsom. This will be a good campaign issue next year against the Democrats. Why vote for Democrat Joe Smith for Assembly if Smith is willing to allow Newsom to be a dictator?

The Simplest Legislation

Assemblyman Kevin Kiley, 11/18/21

School boards across California are passing resolutions opposing Newsom’s student vaccine mandate. Yesterday, I supported a similar resolution passed by the El Dorado County Board of Supervisors.

We remain the only state with this radical mandate, yet Newsom refuses to lift it. Worse, he says he’ll continue the State of Emergency as long as COVID is around. In other words, he plans to permanently abolish constitutional government.

As Dan Walters writes in Cal Matters, Newsom intends to “govern by decree” indefinitely, “further eroding the American concept of checks and balances.” That’s why the Legislature must act. When we reconvene, I’m insisting on a vote on ACR 46, the simplest legislation I’ve authored:

“The Legislature, in accordance with Section 8629 of the Government Code, declares that the state of emergency proclaimed by Governor Gavin Newsom on March 4, 2020, is at an end and that the emergency powers granted to the Governor as a result of that proclamation are terminated.“

From the beginning, Newsom described COVID as an “opportunity for a new progressive era.” He’s used that “opportunity” to inflict on us the nation’s most regressive outcomes. But we’re fighting back like never before – for our kids, for our Constitution, for our state’s future.