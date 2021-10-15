Kiley: Newsom’s Florida Blunder

By

Yup, the biggest donor to the anti-Newsom Recall was the Prison Guards union. They are also the ONLY group that he exempted from the vaccine mandate—can you spell corruption? “Gavin Newsom has repeatedly suggested a state’s current COVID “case rate” is the measure of its success. Currently, Florida’s case rate is lower than California’s. Florida has fared better in every respect, including age-adjusted mortality. Their kids have been in school without masks and businesses open without mandates. Nonetheless, Newsom continues to brag about imposing vaccine mandates on young children – while opposing them for his biggest Special Interest donors. Florida is doing better than us based on cases, no mask or vaccine mandates—people are working in Florida. California? You never know if Gavin will close you down.

Newsom’s Florida Blunder

Assemblyman Kevin Kiley, 10/13/21

Gavin Newsom has repeatedly suggested a state’s current COVID “case rate” is the measure of its success. Currently, Florida’s case rate is lower than California’s.

Florida has fared better in every respect, including age-adjusted mortality. Their kids have been in school without masks and businesses open without mandates.

Nonetheless, Newsom continues to brag about imposing vaccine mandates on young children – while opposing them for his biggest Special Interest donors.

The solution to this madness is my Resolution, ACR 46, to end the State of Emergency and terminate Newsom’s emergency powers. The problem is legislators are too useless to pass it.

Yet that hasn’t stopped them from getting paid more. Their per diem “allowance” was just raised to $214 per day, over $40,000 annually. (I’m again declining it entirely and also refusing the salary increase.)

Meanwhile, Tesla has left for Texas. 74 other companies moved their HQ out of California the first half of this year. And 182,000 people packed up U-Hauls last year.

Newsom and the Legislature’s response: new laws to ban gas-powered leaf blowers and require “gender neutral” toy aisles.

Your government is beyond broken.