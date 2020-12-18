Kiley to Unions: Stop Killing Education for our Students

The State Health Director says schools are not a source of the COVID virus. That with social distancing and masks there is no reason for government schools to be closed. Yet unions are fighting the potential opening of schools. Worse, the Democrats and the Legislature gave the teachers an incentive NOT to teach, not to go back on campus. The State budget allows teachers to get full pay and benefits, till June, 2021 even if No students go to class, none turn on their computers.

““Parents, health experts, and a bipartisan coalition of lawmakers agree kids need to be back in the classroom. But despite the overwhelming evidence supporting a safe return, a large Sacramento union conglomerate – representing neither students nor teachers – has launched a statewide disinformation campaign to keep schools closed.

“State and local health officials continue to report that COVID-19 is not being spread in our schools. The classroom has become one of the safest places for California students and teachers to be, while the dangers of school closures continue to mount.”

I would hope that teachers would rebel against their mandated union. It is time for education not unions bullying little children.