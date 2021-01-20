By

Where is the National Guard? Where are the arrests? Where is the Progressive outrage? Why are Democrats not opposed to this violence? Why are the Democrats not supporting the police?

‘Kill All Cops’: California Protesters Vandalize Police Station, City Hall With Graffiti

By Rebecca Speare-Cole, Newsweek, 1/18/21

A group of protesters in the Californian city of Vacaville smashed windows and spray-painted messages including “Kill All Cops” at the local police department and City Hall.

The crowd vandalized the Vacaville Police Department and other parts of City Hall at around 5.30 p.m. on Sunday, according to a statement shared on Facebook by both the police and the City of Vacaville.

The protest began as a peaceful demonstration of around 40 to 50 people in Andrews Park. But as the crowd began to march along Merchant Street, some were seen by witnesses spraying graffiti on signs and the downtown bridge, the statement added.

It read: “Once they arrived at City Hall, some demonstrators continued spray-painting and began breaking multiple windows, as well as a police department door. Protestors did not enter City Hall nor the Police Department during the incident.

Vacaville Police Department was vandalized by protesters on Sunday. Vacaville Police Department

“When they left City Hall, demonstrators broke out the windows of two cars with people inside. Later at Andrews Park, police found an abandoned cart with two machetes in it. A vehicle associated with the protestors, and with helmets found inside, was impounded.”

Police said no arrests have been made and no one was injured during the incident, which is still being investigated.

Pictures circulating social media show several broken windows in different buildings with shards of glass scattered on the ground. Images also capture messages spray-painted onto walls including: “Justice for Kayli”, “Kill All Cops,” “Kill KKKops” and “Death to Amerikkka.”

Vacaville City Council member Roy Stockton shared photos of the vandalism on Facebook and wrote: “Please pray for our community and the men and women who protect us. We are better than this Vacaville!”

Joe Desmarais, a candidate for Vacaville City Council, also denounced the damage on Sunday. He wrote on Facebook: “Any group that pushes an agenda that results in violence, vandalism and hate, must be condemned by all of us so strongly they find no refuge in our community. Those who participated in these acts must be prosecuted.”

The authorities have released no details on who staged the protest but local news outlet Solano NewsNet reported that it was held by Voices of VV—a local Black Lives Matter group.

On the day of the protest, Voices of VV tweeted: “IT’S SUNDAYYYYYYYYYYY” alongside a poster that read that “Power to the people” that said protests would be held every Sunday in Andrews Park at 4 p.m.

Police Chief John Carli said in a statement: “Vacaville respects peaceful protests but what happened Sunday night was unacceptable. This does not reflect who we are as a community. As we prepare to honor the legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr. tomorrow, we ask that the community reflect on his ideals and keep any demonstrations peaceful.”

Newsweek has contacted the Vacaville Police Department and Voices of VV for comment.

It comes after law enforcement and the National Guard across the country braced for violent pro-Trump protests outside state capitols on Sunday ahead of Joe Biden‘s inauguration. However, only small crowds turned out at a handful of cities for quiet demonstrations.

After the riots at Capitol Hill on January 6, the FBI has warned of the potential for more violent insurrection on Wednesday when Biden is sworn into office.