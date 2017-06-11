By

What can I say—Hollywood wants you dead. The dysfunctional, foul mouthed bimbo of Hollywood, Kim Kardashian—herself a recent victim of gun violence—even with an armed bodyguard—has decided she is too good for the laws. Kardashian wants your guns taken away from you—but her big butt and foul mouth protected from criminals with an army of armed guards for herself and her family. “I’M NOT AGAINST GUNS AND I’M NOT AGAINST PEOPLE OWNING GUNS. AFTER WHAT HAPPENED TO ME IN PARIS, I KNOW HOW IMPORTANT IT IS TO BE SAFE AND TO HAVE ARMED SECURITY. ALL OF MY SECURITY TEAM IS ARMED, BUT THEY ALSO SUPPORT STRICTER GUN CONTROL LAWS AND BELIEVE THAT WE SHOULD RESTRICT ACCESS TO FIREARMS FOR PEOPLE WITH MENTAL ILLNESS, ANYONE PREVIOUSLY CONVICTED OF A MISDEMEANOR, THOSE WHO HAVE BEEN SUBJECT TO A TEMPORARY RESTRAINING ORDER AND THOSE AT A HIGHER RISK OF COMMITTING GUN VIOLENCE.” Recently a bunch of rich, third rate comedians that use four letters words as if they were important, denounced your right to self protection. Any wonder Bruce Jenner bought a gun—he needed to protect himself from the vile, obnoxious people in his family’s life. What hypocrites—take away their armed guards and see how they whine.

Kim Kardashian Wants America’s Guns Banned, But Not For Her Bodyguards

-By Warner Todd Huston, Publius Forum, Breitbart News, 6/9/17



TV reality show star Kim Kardashian, the woman who is famous because someone released her sex tape, is now trying to wade into political debates, this time saying that she wants heavier restrictions on America’s Second Amendment rights… but not for her armed bodyguards, of course.

In an attempt to prove that her large posterior isn’t her only asset, Kardashian attempted to show that she understands the anti-gun debate with an all-caps message posted to her website.

As the Daily Caller’s David Hookstead noted, “the message is crystal clear: rich and famous people should have the right to use guns to defend themselves, but it should be insanely hard for everybody else to get their hands on firearms.”

After blathering for several all-caps paragraphs on gun violence, Kardashian got to the nub of her argument with the following:

I’M NOT AGAINST GUNS AND I’M NOT AGAINST PEOPLE OWNING GUNS. AFTER WHAT HAPPENED TO ME IN PARIS, I KNOW HOW IMPORTANT IT IS TO BE SAFE AND TO HAVE ARMED SECURITY. ALL OF MY SECURITY TEAM IS ARMED, BUT THEY ALSO SUPPORT STRICTER GUN CONTROL LAWS AND BELIEVE THAT WE SHOULD RESTRICT ACCESS TO FIREARMS FOR PEOPLE WITH MENTAL ILLNESS, ANYONE PREVIOUSLY CONVICTED OF A MISDEMEANOR, THOSE WHO HAVE BEEN SUBJECT TO A TEMPORARY RESTRAINING ORDER AND THOSE AT A HIGHER RISK OF COMMITTING GUN VIOLENCE.

Do you see, America? She is all in for having her bodyguards armed to the teeth, but she “also supports stricter gun control laws” on everyone else.

So, America, the rich and famous who can afford to deal with any restrictions — or get special dispensation from government because they are “somebody” — should be allowed their self-protection. But for you slobs in the cheap seats? Yeah, you need to have your rights heavily restricted.

Hookstead goes on to explain the essential lie at the heart of the “higher risk” argument showing that it is really just an excuse for government to have untrammeled power to restrict our Second Amendment rights.

he idea that those convicted of a misdemeanor, which could be as simple as a parking ticket, or people at a “higher risk of committing gun violence” is not a form of extreme gun control is lunacy.

If the government can ban weapons from people who haven’t done anything but qualify as a “higher risk,” the government can ban guns for anybody whenever it likes.

The message from Kardashian and those who in Hollywood is simple: the lives of the wealthy are worth defending and the lives of everybody else in America are not worth defending.

Speaking of Hollywood, a whole gaggle of privileged Hollywierders recently got together at an event sponsored by the anti-Constitution group, The Brady Center to Prevent Gun Violence, to push their view that Americans should have their guns taken away and the Constitutional rights eliminated.

The event was hosted by little seen cable TV talk show host Chelsea Handler, who was joined by such luminaries as Dede Gardner, Adam McKay, and Kristen Stewart to advocate for “strict gun control laws” to further hamper America’s Second Amendment rights.

In a recent interview, Handler called it “disgusting” that Americans had access to firearms.