Klamath River Dams: KRRC says ‘Drain 45-Billion Gallons of Fresh Water From Lakes During Extreme Drought and Wildfires’





It’s no secret that the west coast of America is gripped by extreme drought that is forecast to continue into the foreseeable future.



According to experts, Climate Change is driving the weather patterns that are now depriving the western U.S. of normal annual precipitation, as well as the snow-pack that is critical for water storage into spring and summer.



The results of Climate Change are drier, hotter and longer summers. And with that comes the extreme drought and catastrophic wildfires.



The Dumbest Idea Ever?



A shell corporation going by the name of the ‘Klamath River Renewal

Corporation’ (KRRC) wants to remove the dams on the Klamath River that hold 45-billion gallons of fresh water. ‘Beneficial Use’: CAL-FIRE drafted over one-million gallons of water from Iron Gate Lake to battle the 38,000 acre Klamathon Wildfire that was stopped before it incinerated the Cascade-Siskiyou National Monument and Ashland OR:

These two lakes are formed by two of the 4-dams on the Klamath River.





Draining the 45-Billion gallons of water from Copco and Iron Gate Lakes and destroying structurally sound water-storage dams during a water crises that is combined with catastrophic wildfires is just insane.



Western states, especially California and Oregon, are facing evolving

extreme drought resulting from Climate Change that according to some climate models may last for a decade or more.



California desperately needs more dams, not less. In the midst of extreme drought and catastrophic wildfires, Klamath River

Renewal Corporation (‘KRRC’) is proposing what is tantamount to draining our canteens before we cross a massive desert”

William E. Simpson II -Naturalist



The insane level of irony in KRRC’s proposal to drain the45-billion gallons of fresh water from Iron Gate and Copco Lakes, and also destroy their dams, which are structurally

sound, that today would cost about $1-billion dollars just to replace them, is that they are also planning to charge Californians and Oregonians close to a $1-Billion dollars to

destroy the Klamath River dams and drain that precious water, destroying that water storage and management system!



And instead of burning fossil fuels to make thereplacement energy for about 80,000 homes and

businesses if the dams are removed, by keeping them, electrical consumers can take comfort in knowing the energy they are using is clean hydro-electric power. No water to drink, shower or flush toilets!