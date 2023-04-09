Klan in Tan ACTIVE on College Campuses—Segregate White Students!

By

Pacific University Under Federal Investigation for Allegations of Excluding White Students

SPENCER LINDQUIST, Breitbart, 4/7/23

Pacific University is under federal investigation for three different alleged events that reportedly excluded white students.

The Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights informed Mark Perry that it would open investigations as a result of his complaints against the university.

“I’m assuming the University will agree to discontinue those events/programs or open them to everybody regardless of race,” Perry told The College Fix. “In that case, it’s likely the University would also discontinue all BIPOC-only events/programs, including any BIPOC-only faculty/staff events/programs,” he added.

The subjects of Perry’s complaint includes a “BIPOC Mentorship Program,” a “BIPOC Let’s Talk: A Confidential Space for Black, Indigenous, and People of Color to Talk, Find Support and Establish Community,” and a BIPOC virtual forum that required attendees to be “Black, Indigenous, and/or people of color.”

Other events barring white students from participation have recently occurred at different universities. The University of Minnesota’s Multicultural Center, for example, hosted “student of color” fitness classes, where students could “take up space in places historically known to be predominantly white.” One such event is called the “BIPOC Community Climb Day.”

Meanwhile, UNC Chapel Hill opened up its “Fellowship for Exploring Research in Nutrition” program to white students after being hit with a civil rights complaint. The program was originally only open to students “from Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) populations.”

At Michigan State University, an education conference hosted race-based affinity groups which kept “white folx” separate from “people of color.”

This type of racial exclusion is not only advocated at the college level, however. An investigation from Breitbart News found that a former diversity director at Maryvale Preparatory, an all-girls Catholic school in Maryland, claimed that “BIPOC students” must be protected from the “white gaze.” She added that “BIPOC spaces are sacred.”

Meanwhile, white students at an elementary school in Olympia, Washington, were excluded from a “BIPOC Mentor Group.”