California is losing its tech industry to Texas—a State Newsom is boycotting on our behalf because he does not like the laws it passes. We have lost our entertainment industry to Georgia and Tennessee, States which Sacramento Democrats are using government to boycott—since they do not like the laws passed in those States. We are losing population to Arizona, yet another State Sacramento is boycotting because it does not like the laws passed in that State. To make up for all this—and the loss of tourism due to high crime, cost of travel, homelessness taking over the cities, he is developing another industry for California. He had $200 million added to the State budget for this new industry—the Abortion/baby Killing industry. He expects pregnant women from Oklahoma and Texas to come here, at OUR expense, kill their baby and say what a wonderful place, and settled down here. King Gavin has worked hard to earn THE KNUCKLEHEAD OF THE YEAR AWARD.

Knucklehead Of The Week: Californians Are Fleeing In Record Numbers, But Gavin Newsom Has This Solution

by PF Whalen, Blue State Conservative, 7/2/22

The similarities between California Governor Gavin “Gruesome” Newsom and Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are quite remarkable. They both spend far too much time focusing on their hair and looking in the mirror. They’re both entirely self-absorbed and are thoroughly impressed with themselves. And they’re both completely incompetent, far-left clowns with virtually no morals. Newsom and Trudeau are truly despicable human beings. They also appear to be in a competition to see who’s the biggest knucklehead. For the time being, Mr. Newsom takes that honor by breaking a tie between himself and Trudeau, as Newsom makes his second appearance in our weekly tribute to stupidity.

Winner: Californians are fleeing the state for greener, safer, and less expensive pastures at an incredible rate, and their governor’s solution is to offer them free abortions on demand.

If you haven’t been to California since January 2019, when Gavin Newsom took control of the statehouse in Sacramento, your point of reference is skewed. The Golden State has changed dramatically in the past three years. Crime, particularly violent crime, is skyrocketing thanks to Newsom’s and other leftists’ bizarre soft-on-crime policies. The homelessness crisis has reached a point that even the New York Times is calling it a “desperate and dangerous” situation.

And, of course, it’s outrageously expensive to live in California. According to National Review, California “has the highest sales-tax rate, the highest gasoline-tax rate, the fourth-highest income-tax collections per capita, and the fifth-highest overall state-and-local tax burden.” Not surprisingly, Californians are rejecting the advice of Jed Clampett’s kinfolk, and they’re loading up their trucks and they’re leaving Beverly… Hills, that is.

Companies like Oracle, Hewlett-Packard, and Palantir have said “hell, no” and have moved their operations to other states. Billionaires such as Elon Musk, Larry Ellison, and Joe Lonsdale have also said goodbye. And an astonishing overall number of Californians have fled the state, with almost 650,000 hitting the road in 2020, and another 360,000 leaving last year. That’s math that even Gavin Newsom could do, with a nice round number of approximately one million folks leaving in just two years under his stewardship.

Fewer people, particularly wealthy ones, and fewer companies employing folks means less tax revenue. And less revenue without cuts to spending – which is something Gavin Newsom despises even more than cold hands during his pedicures – means skyrocketing deficits. California is indeed a mess. So, Newsom naturally has a logical and workable solution. Don’t move away, you can get abortions anytime you want here and we’ll even pay for them. In fact, if you’ve moved away, come back, even if it’s just for a baby-killing visit!

According to Yahoo News:

“Newsom and other California Democrats have been laying the groundwork to transform the Golden State into America’s leading abortion ‘sanctuary’ — not just for Californians but for red-state residents as well, with an entire infrastructure to facilitate travel and termination of pregnancy across state lines.”

Additionally, Newsom had this comment on the matter:

“California can play an outsized role at this moment,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said Friday. “I want folks to know, all around the rest of the country, and in many parts of the globe, that I hope we’re your antidote to fear or anxiety. Perhaps to the cynicism that many of you are feeling about fate and the future.”

Newsom may be thinking that making California the Disneyland of abortion will stop residents from hightailing it elsewhere. It won’t. High taxes, heroin needles and human poop on the streets, and outrageous crime rates are the problems: not some lessened access for birthing persons to kill their unborn. But it’s also quite possible that stopping the flight of his citizens has nothing to do with his approach.

It has been widely speculated that Gavin Newsom has goals for higher office and that he may be considering a run for the White House down the road. If so, maybe this ‘abortion haven’ idea was devised with that in mind. If so, it’s equally idiotic.

Democrats have been hoping that last Friday’s Dobbs V. Jackson Supreme Court Decision overturning Roe V. Wade would be a political windfall for them. They’re wrong. President Joe Biden’s poll numbers hit a new low this week, with Real Clear Politics showing his average approval rating at an incredible 38%. Not only didn’t Biden get a bump, his popularity went down.

Trying to cover up his incompetence with a bloodthirsty ploy to increase abortions in his state isn’t just ill-advised by Newsom, it’s moronic. California has some of the most liberal abortion laws in the country, allowing late-term abortions well beyond viability. Babies that would otherwise live full, productive lives without heroic efforts if they were removed from the womb are being slaughtered in California, with the butchery being funded by the state’s taxpayers.

That’s not a winning strategy regardless of Newsom’s objective. If he’s trying to keep residents from bolting his state, the abortion issue isn’t going to do it. And if he’s trying to improve his appeal on a national level, this approach is only going to make it worse.

Honorable Mention #1: Rocker Billy Joe Armstrong inexplicably declares he is renouncing his U.S. citizenship after Roe V Wade was overturned.

It’s imbecilic enough for someone like Armstrong – who was blessed to have been born in the United States and then made hundreds of millions of dollars for playing three chords on his guitar and shouting adolescent lyrics into a microphone – to disrespect and reject the very country that has made that success possible. But it’s even more absurd to make such an announcement with the apparent assumption that anyone here in America would care.

In what appears to have been a prepubescent temper tantrum by the 50-year-old ‘Green Day’ front man protesting last week’s landmark Dobbs V. Jackson, Armstrong made the announcement while onstage in London. It also appears that Armstrong will be choosing the U.K. as his new home… if they’ll have him. Such a notion is indeed ironic considering that many states in the U.S. have significantly more liberal abortion laws than Britain does. But apparently, that doesn’t matter to Billy Joe.

After the news broke, an unofficial statistical analysis of reactions on social media to Armstrong’s renunciation showed the following:

There were 33% who asked, “Who the hell is Billy Joe Armstrong?”

Another 29% stated, “I don’t know who this moron is but I’m glad he’s leaving.”

A total of 27% explained, “I know who he is, he sucks, and I hope he doesn’t let the door hit him in the ass on his way out.”

And there were 11% who said, “Isn’t that courageous of Bobby Jack, he’s my hero.”

Honorable Mention #2: Hysterical Elizabeth Warren’s reaction after another leftwing SCOTUS loss was priceless.

The month of June was a bad month for the left. Our economy continues to melt down, President Joe Biden is about as popular as poison ivy, and the Supreme Court handed down one defeat after another to Democrats. Whether it was gun rights, religious freedoms, or abortion, every time we turned around the left got clobbered by SCOTUS. They would then lose their collective mind for a few days before getting clocked with another unfavorable ruling. It was magical.

But on Thursday morning, one last gut punch was delivered when the court ruled to significantly limit the powers of the Environmental Protection Agency. Leave it to Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) to have the most ridiculous, hyperbolic reaction to bad news. Only hours after the announcement, Warren tweeted, “Our planet is on fire, and this extremist Supreme Court has destroyed the federal government’s ability to fight back. This radical Supreme Court is increasingly facing a legitimacy crisis, and we can’t let them have the last word.”

Yes, you read that correctly. The woman who pretended to be an American Indian so she could get into Harvard and then get hired to high-paying jobs is lecturing us about “legitimacy.” It’s also hysterical to note that Warren, who the left somehow claims is intelligent, doesn’t understand that indeed, the Supreme Court does have the last word. That’s why it’s called the “Supreme” court, genius. But cheer up, Pocahontas. We think you should run for president again in two years (oh, please do), and you need to save some of that energy.