Kristin Olsen: “GOP is dead in California”–Upset with Trump Economic Successes!

To be very clear—this attack on President Trump is just an excuse. The movement to kill the Republican Party in California started in September, 2007 by Arnold Schwarzenegger—way before Trump was a GOP political figure. This has been a coordinated effort over a period of years, not since January, 2017. The September 8, 2007 L.A. Times reported the opening salvo to destroy the California Republican Party: “Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger issued a warning to his fellow California Republicans on Friday: Their party is doomed if it does not move to the political center. In a speech before 1,200 delegates to a semiannual state party convention, Schwarzenegger said the group’s failure to reach out to independent and moderate voters — and embrace politicians who, like him, govern from the middle — is causing membership to plummet. “In movie terms, . . . we are dying at the box office,” he said. “We are not filling the seats.” Since then, under the support and guidance of Arnold, we have ended nominating Republicans in a Republican primary (on Nov. 6th there were 41 legislative seats without a GOP’er on the ballot), we ended Republican registration (the California Republican party stopped voter registration programs—with a flip from one million more Republicans than Decline to State voters, to 700,000 more Decline folks than Republican—in six years), Thanks to these and other policies, we will start the 2019 legislative year with 19 Assembly members, 10 State Senators and 8-9 members of Congress. At the same time groups like New Way California want the GOP to be an adjunct of the Democrat Party. I am sure than Kristin Olsen is angry she is not longer GOP Assembly Leader, forced to resign as Vice Chair of the Republican Party and now declares the GOP dead. Now is the time to look forward, remembering the lessons and failures of the past—not repeat them. The GOP has positive policies, proven societal results and stand for uniting people. We need new strategies implemented now. Filing for the 2020 election is only 11 months away.

My turn: GOP is dead in California. A new way must rise

By Kristin Olsen, Special to CALmatters , 11/14/18

The California Republican Party isn’t salvageable at this time. The Grand Old Party is dead – partly because it has failed to separate itself from today’s toxic, national brand of Republican politics.

Painful though it was, that was the message I delivered at the California Priorities Summit, sponsored by the Sacramento Bee in Sacramento last week.

I’ve spent my entire adult life in Republican politics, so for me to make such a comment wasn’t easy. But it doesn’t make it any less true. I and others have been warning people for years that this day of reckoning was coming if we didn’t do something different.

And as Election Night proved, that day has come. While the rest of the nation saw a mix of Republican and Democrat victories, we in California experienced a blue tsunami. It looks as if Democrats will win nearly every target seat, including some in districts that have been historically considered “safe” for Republicans.

Republican principles used to be about helping other people. We believed in lifting people up out of poverty by giving them robust and free economic opportunities and by providing a world-class education. We stood for giving people the freedom to run their own lives and businesses without undue government interference.

We welcomed people from all over the world who sought to live the American Dream and contribute to the economy and society. They could be secure in knowing that they would not be persecuted for who they are and that they could build strong families and vibrant neighborhoods.

Unfortunately, tragically, that is not the Republican Party promoted by President Donald Trump and his brand of national politics today. We have lost our way, and it’s killing any opportunity for political balance and thoughtful debate in California, elements that good public policy relies on.

One party rule is not good for any community, state or nation, but that’s what we have in California today. It’s because the Republican Party has failed to adapt to changing demographics and to get back to our basic fundamental belief in liberty and responsibility, freedom, economic opportunity, and educational excellence.

Without a viable second party to voice concerns about increasingly progressive policy proposals and to advance alternative policy solutions for addressing the many challenges facing California, our state will continue to veer leftward.

It is time for a New Way. And if the Republican Party can’t evolve, it may be time for a third party, one that will appeal to disenfranchised voters in the Republican and Democratic parties who long for better representation and a better California for all.

Individual Republicans are good, conscientious people dedicated to serving their communities, but they belong to a brand and a national party that is toxic and growing more toxic by the day.

Millions of Californians, millions of Americans, want and deserve leaders who will shake up establishments and help those who have felt ignored for far too long.

These leaders must understand that words matter, that healing and unity is important to the sustainability, strength, and growth of our nation, that end goals do not justify vindictive or hateful or ill-conceived means.

As Californians and Americans, we must work together to find and promote such leaders— people with the courage to help us return to bold and civil discourse and who value and promote the fundamental principles and values of our American Republic and constitutional democracy.

We must hold people in both parties accountable for governing, truth-telling, and civility.

For Republicans, the first step is to acknowledge that we have a serious internal problem. Ignoring the toxicity is not enough, as California’s election results demonstrate. We must call it out and model a different and better way because that’s what our fellow Californians deserve.

Kristin Olsen is a Stanislaus County supervisor and former Assembly Republican leader