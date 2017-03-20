L.A. Area Democrat Congressman Lieu: Watch “Real News” on MSNBC—Not a Joke

Democrat Ted Lieu thinks the news at midnight on Saturday Night Life, is real. He also believes they bigots and haters on MSNBC—folks like Rachel Maddow—the whiner of MSNBC is giving us news and Shepard Smith, Tucker Carlson and Bret Baier are giving us “fake news”. Lieu is desperate to show he has no common sense—he wants to be a U.S. Senator and in California that means being a hater and promoting lies. Lieu is good at that.

“MSNBC host Ali Velshi asked Lieu about recently cosponsoring a resolution that calls for “opposing fake news and alternative facts.”

“The best way to oppose fake news is for people to watch outlets like MSNBC, where you report real news all the time,” Lieu said. “And keep in mind, the president is scared that people will watch MSNBC, so you must be doing something right.”

In California we tell jokes on TV at 6:00 and at the ballot box. Seriously he made that statement with a straight face.