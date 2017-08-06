L.A. Bicyclists ATTACK Car Driver—Next Step In Closing of Streets to Cars

By

The city of Los Angeles caused a massive traffic jam, a 24/7 jam on the Westside by taking one car lane on a very busy street and giving it to bike riders. On major though fares in the city, bike lanes have been created, slowing traffic and causing accidents. Now we are at the next level—bike people attack car drivers for legally making turn while they illegally operate their bikes. The tax thieves, remember it is car drivers, not the bikers, that finance the streets, are now a mob, taking control of our streets. Sadly NO ARRESTS. This is Mayor Garcetti's way of telling bikers, you can act like a mob and there will be no punishment.

Koreatown driver attacked by angry bicyclists: Pulled from car, shoved onto street

Posted by Christina Kelley, MyNewsLA, 8/4/17

An investigation was underway Friday into a traffic confrontation between a group of bicyclists and a motorist in the Koreatown area.

The incident occurred about 10:30 p.m. Thursday in the area of Hobart Boulevard and Third Street, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.

Some members of a group of about 50-60 bicyclists were riding through the intersection on a green light when it turned red, said LAPD Officer Norma Eisenman. Some of the other bicyclists then entered the intersection on the red light, which was an apparent traffic violation, she said.

A white, four-day sedan then entered the intersection legally on the green light, and slightly bumped one of the bicyclists, according to Eisenman. That’s when other bicyclists pulled the motorist from the vehicle and shoved him onto the street in a confrontation that was captured on video. It appeared at least one passenger in the back seat got out to help during the fight.

Police took a battery report and also took a traffic report, but no one was arrested or cited, pending further investigation, she said.