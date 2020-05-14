L.A. Board of Supervisors Pass Ordinance to KILL Jobs When/If Lockdown Ends

By

If the House Arrest/Lockdown ever ends, the County of Los Angles has made sure more business go bankrupt. Per the County, when you open you MUST hire back every employee you had to fire due to the virus—even if you can not afford it. They are calling this worker protection—it is worker destruction. Were I a worker in L.A. County I would start moving to another State. It is my belief Guv Newsom is going to institute a similar requirement on California businesses. “The L.A. County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday passed right to recall and worker retention policies for janitorial, maintenance, security service and hospitality industries, essentially adopting the same measures taken previously by the city of Los Angeles. The right to recall ensures workers laid off due to the pandemic have jobs to return to, once the employer is able to resume business. The worker retention ordinance requires employees be kept on if a business changes ownership.” This is why Newsom needs a trillion dollars—to finance a welfare State where no one works. That is expensive and he knows the productive people are leaving the State.

L.A. County Passes Worker Recall, Retention Ordinances

By Amy Stulick, San Fernando Valley Business Journal, 5/12/20

The L.A. County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday passed right to recall and worker retention policies for janitorial, maintenance, security service and hospitality industries, essentially adopting the same measures taken previously by the city of Los Angeles.

The right to recall ensures workers laid off due to the pandemic have jobs to return to, once the employer is able to resume business. The worker retention ordinance requires employees be kept on if a business changes ownership.

“These added protections give workers who have built careers and livelihoods in industries that have been absolutely decimated by this pandemic, the peace of mind that, as these businesses start to come back, their jobs will still be there for them,” L.A. County Supervisor Janice Hahn said in a statement.

The ordinances would apply to hotels in the unincorporated area of the county that contain 50 or more guestrooms or have earned more than $5 million in gross receipts last year. Businesses that employ 25 or more janitorial, maintenance or security workers also fall under the ordinances.

Workers will have five days to respond to a recall notice. Former employees with health concerns can use remaining sick leave before taking their job back, the county said in a statement.

Employers that have a collective bargaining agreement in place would be exempt from the ordinances.