L.A. Board of Supervisors Pass Ordinance to KILL Jobs When/If Lockdown Ends

If the House Arrest/Lockdown ever ends, the County of Los Angles has made sure more business go bankrupt. Per the County, when you open you MUST hire back every employee you had to fire due to the virus—even if you can not afford it. They are calling this worker protection—it is worker destruction. Were I a worker in L.A. County I would start moving to another State. It is my belief Guv Newsom is going to institute a similar requirement on California businesses.
This is why Newsom needs a trillion dollars—to finance a welfare State where no one works. That is expensive and he knows the productive people are leaving the State.
L.A. County Passes Worker Recall, Retention Ordinances
By Amy Stulick, San Fernando Valley Business Journal, 5/12/20
The L.A. County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday passed right to recall and worker retention policies for janitorial, maintenance, security service and hospitality industries, essentially adopting the same measures taken previously by the city of Los Angeles.
The right to recall ensures workers laid off due to the pandemic have jobs to return to, once the employer is able to resume business. The worker retention ordinance requires employees be kept on if a business changes ownership.
“These added protections give workers who have built careers and livelihoods in industries that have been absolutely decimated by this pandemic, the peace of mind that, as these businesses start to come back, their jobs will still be there for them,” L.A. County Supervisor Janice Hahn said in a statement.
The ordinances would apply to hotels in the unincorporated area of the county that contain 50 or more guestrooms or have earned more than $5 million in gross receipts last year. Businesses that employ 25 or more janitorial, maintenance or security workers also fall under the ordinances.
Workers will have five days to respond to a recall notice. Former employees with health concerns can use remaining sick leave before taking their job back, the county said in a statement.
Employers that have a collective bargaining agreement in place would be exempt from the ordinances.
Sue and sue and sue some more. I heard if they are controlling people’s business then they are exercising eminent domain and the owners can sue for compensation.
Did not understand the first paragraph. If I were a worker in LA county, why would I want to leave? Guaranteed job. If I were and employer????????
Make yourself a note… Wake up people.. DemocRATS want to control you …have you not figured that out yet…. .. they want to take away your rights… A vote for a democRAT is a vote to destroy the American people and America… DO NOT give away your freedom to these EVIL Lying DemocRATS…
SAVE AMERICA AND AMERICAN PEOPLE AND VOTE TRUMP IN NOVEMBER AND VOTE OUT ALL THE DEMOCRATS POSSIBLE….
Talk about an IQ under 90.
See the Democrats are now demanding that the Feds cover ALL DEBTS including retirement.
How great is the SOCIALIST MIND SET. *laugh*
Sociallist/Democrats = print money as fast as you can. These are the same people who cut history from college requirements. I urge you to see the hyper inflation of the German government prior to the Nazi (national socialist pary) take over.
Still want to vote for Democrats? Why?
I was born and raised in CA. I am so sad to see how bad the leftist voters and politicians have destroyed this state. Trying to stay but eventually probably going to have to call it quits here.
You and thousands of others Amy. Feel free to join the private Facebook group “Leaving California” (the one with 10,100 members) and join those who have had it and are looking to leave this broken state.
I understand everybody leaving, but liberalism is a far more dangerous virus than the coronavirus and if we don’t stop it here in California it will spread across the whole country, and then we will have nowhere to run.
Remember the major nuisance quote “It’s gonna happen if you like it or not, and as California goes the whole country goes”.
It’s time to stop these people at the ballot box, and if that doesn’t work I think we know the next box.
Remember, California has over 50 delegates and a lot of power in the US. It’s time to stop them!
correction: I meant over 50 Electoral College votes. Cycleman
They’re not people, Cycleman.
They’re monsters.
When they are down, kick them and keep them down. That’s the game plan of Newsolini and his gang of legislators and non-elected county bullies. Asking union workers to take a 10% cut in pay at a time like this?
Unbelievable! Saying businesses must hire back the same employees, even if they can’t afford it? Yep, the bullies just keep kicking them while their down. The decent thing for Newsolini and his gang of bullies to do is refuse to take a paycheck from now until the Quarantine is lifted. This way they can really get a feel for the folks out there and be able to truly relate. I think if this happened, we would see the Quarantine lifted in about two weeks.
VERY simple. You file for bankruptcy and it’s over.. You can then do what you want..
The right to recall ensures workers laid off due to the pandemic have jobs to return to, once the employer is able to resume business. The worker retention ordinance requires employees be kept on if a business changes ownership.”
Ayn Rand’s book “Atlas Shrugged” coming to fruition.
The republicans aren’t much better, but I will never. ever, EVER vote democrat again.
NEVER!
