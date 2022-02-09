By

Try driving through any part of Los Angeles—gridlock, bumper to bumper traffic. It can take you 304 red lights before you can get to the other side of the street. So the City Council has decided the answer to the problem is to make it worse. As quickly as possible end single family homes, replaced with multi-family dense housing. This is why the middle class is fleeing the city. Failed schools are causing families to leave the city and State. LAUSD attendance looks like it is down by 200,000 over the past three years. “”Clear rules are needed so constituents know what to expect,” Koretz said before the vote. “We must ensure proper grading, erosion control, prevention of damage to offsite property, fire safety and most importantly, protection of the fragile environmental resources that we have in the city.” The bill’s authors and supporters said allowing multi-unit housing on single-family lots will help alleviate California’s housing crisis. Opponents have said it runs the risk of changing the character of single-family neighborhoods and exacerbating gentrification.” The only question left is whether L.A. or San Fran will be the first California to collapse.

L.A. City Council moves to implement housing densification law

By Jake Flanagin, KNX News, 2/28/22

LOS ANGELES (KNX) — The Los Angeles City Council voted on Tuesday to take steps to implement a new state law paving the way for denser housing.

Senate Bill 9, introduced by Sen. Toni Atkins (D.-San Diego) and Sen. Scott Wiener (D.-San Francisco) would allow lots zoned for single-family homes to have up to four units on a property. Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the bill into law in September.

The council passed a motion Tuesday introduced by councilmembers Paul Koretz and Bob Blumenfield, and seconded by Nithya Raman, instructing city planners and the L.A. Department of Building and Safety to prepare a memorandum to guide city departments and agencies in implementation of the law until the city adopts an official ordinance for its application.

The planning department will recommend standards on how the law will be implemented, including lot design and parking regulations. Planners will also submit a report on exemptions for zones with special fire risk, and other factors, such as protected species in the area, livestock keeping, and substandard roads.

“Clear rules are needed so constituents know what to expect,” Koretz said before the vote. “We must ensure proper grading, erosion control, prevention of damage to offsite property, fire safety and most importantly, protection of the fragile environmental resources that we have in the city.”

The bill’s authors and supporters said allowing multi-unit housing on single-family lots will help alleviate California’s housing crisis. Opponents have said it runs the risk of changing the character of single-family neighborhoods and exacerbating gentrification.