L.A. City Council to Vote on Support of U.N. Nuclear Weapons Treaty

By

Symbolism!! Good news for the anti-nuke crowd—the Los Angeles City Council—with a massive homeless problem, loss of the middle class, the worst streets in the United States, a totally failed government school system and a pension plan that has collapsed—has the time and effort to support the United Nations nuclear weapons treaty. ““Nuclear weapons pose a tremendous threat to public health,” Physicians for Social Responsibility-Los Angeles Board President Dr. Robert Dodge said. “And today I’m very concerned. We are in the midst of a new arms race and have a president who has threatened to use nuclear weapons. But it’s not too late to change course. The policies recommended in this resolution provide a clear pathway back from the brink of nuclear war.” The L.A. resolution is part of a national campaign called “Back from the Brink,” and the U.S. Conference of Mayors voted in June to support a similar resolution.” Does anybody believe that North Korea would pay attention to the United Nations? This has to be a joke by the City Council—is it April 1?

Posted by Contributing Ed, MyNewsLA, 8/8/18

The Los Angeles City Council is expected Wednesday to honor the American Society of Hiroshima-Nagasaki A-Bomb Survivors and also vote on a resolution which urges the U.S. to embrace the U.N. Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons.

The U.N. Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons calls for the implementation of policies such as ending the president’s sole authority to launch a nuclear attack and canceling U.S. plans to replace its entire nuclear arsenal with enhanced weapons. The resolution was introduced by Councilmen Paul Koretz and Mike Bonin.

“Nuclear weapons pose a tremendous threat to public health,” Physicians for Social Responsibility-Los Angeles Board President Dr. Robert Dodge said. “And today I’m very concerned. We are in the midst of a new arms race and have a president who has threatened to use nuclear weapons. But it’s not too late to change course. The policies recommended in this resolution provide a clear pathway back from the brink of nuclear war.”

The L.A. resolution is part of a national campaign called “Back from the Brink,” and the U.S. Conference of Mayors voted in June to support a similar resolution.

The vote on L.A.’s resolution comes during a week of worldwide commemorations of the 73rd anniversary of the atomic bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in Japan.