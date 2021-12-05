By

It used to be when you saw someone enter a bank or convenience store wearing a mask it was time to hit the panic button to summon the cops. Now it could be a customer or a crook—too late to hit the panic button. Then you have the camera problem. In the past you could see the faces of many of the holdup artists—today you see a mask with an American flag on it-and if they are wearing sunglasses, not much of the eyes. “White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki is right when she says the COVID pandemic is “a root cause” for the recent rash of smash-and-grab robberies – but, not for the reason she thinks – L.A. County Assistant Sheriff Bruce Chase says. L.A. County’s COVID mask policy, which mandates indoor masks and encourages outdoor masks, enables smash-and-grab thieves hide their identities while looting businesses, making it tougher for police to catch them, Chase told Fox & Friends Co-Host Carley Shimkus Friday when asked about Psaki’s comment: So along with defunding the cops, lack of prosecutions, no cash bail, add the scamdemic as a reason for the crime wave we are experiencing.

L.A. Co. Sheriff Says Psaki’s Right: Pandemic Does Encourage Smash-and-Grab – Since Masks Allow Thieves to Hide Identities

By Craig Bannister, CNSNEWS, 12/3/21

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki is right when she says the COVID pandemic is “a root cause” for the recent rash of smash-and-grab robberies – but, not for the reason she thinks – L.A. County Assistant Sheriff Bruce Chase says.

L.A. County’s COVID mask policy, which mandates indoor masks and encourages outdoor masks, enables smash-and-grab thieves hide their identities while looting businesses, making it tougher for police to catch them, Chase told Fox & Friends Co-Host Carley Shimkus Friday when asked about Psaki’s comment:

Shimkus: “White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, she was asked yesterday about these smash-and-grab robberies. She said that this is happening right now because of the pandemic.

“Do you think there’s anything to that?”

Clark: “Well, there are some issues with the pandemic. One issue: L.A. County still has an indoor an indoor mask mandate and encourages outdoor mask wearing, so it does create an atmosphere where it’s very easy to conceal your identity. And, that’s just another hurdle we have in trying to identify folks.”

“I don’t think that’s what she was referring to,” Shimkus responded.

“I don’t think that’s what she was referring to, either. But, that would be my take on the COVID angle,” Chase said.

Chase also blamed L.A. County’s “zero bail policy” for putting burglars back on the street soon after they’re arrested:

“These are crimes of opportunity. And, these thieves take calculated risks. And, when they feel that the risks are minimal and the consequences may be minimal, they’re will to take a chance. So, they’re terrorizing and traumatizing shoppers in our communities.”

