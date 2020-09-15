By

Those attend the L.A. Community Colleges are being ripped off. The taxpayers are being ripped off. The winners are the unions—they need to do little work, with no standards, call it an education and get full pay. Maybe we should turn these colleges into affordable/homeless housing—allow them to be productive rather than a waste of space. “The Los Angeles Community College District, the largest in the nation, will remain online-only for the rest of the academic year amid the region’s ongoing coronavirus public health crisis, the system’s chancellor has announced. There will be a few exceptions for classes that support the “essential infrastructure workforce,” such as those training respiratory therapists, certified nurse assistants and electricians, among others.” When will the students drop out and find a college that actually educates—or will they drop out and lose another year of education till government understands it is abusing the students and taxpayer?

L.A. community colleges will remain online-only through spring

Local News, KTLA, 9/15/20

A sign reads “campus on limited operations” at L.A. City College in 2020. (Gabriella Angotti-Jones / Los Angeles Times)

The Los Angeles Community College District, the largest in the nation, will remain online-only for the rest of the academic year amid the region’s ongoing coronavirus public health crisis, the system’s chancellor has announced.

There will be a few exceptions for classes that support the “essential infrastructure workforce,” such as those training respiratory therapists, certified nurse assistants and electricians, among others.

“We remain in a declared public health emergency at the national, state and local level, and, given the current health orders, safety protocols and restrictions, our best health experts agree that we are still far from full recovery without a vaccine or responsive therapeutics,” Chancellor Francisco Rodriguez said in a letter to faculty and staff Friday night.

Rodriguez’s announcement follows a similar one by the California State University system, as colleges across California and the nation grapple with COVID-19 outbreaks on campuses and in nearby communities.