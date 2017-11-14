By

The Los Angeles District Attorney has so many victims and so many predators in Hollywood, she has decided to create a special task force to investigate and prosecute. The next question is when is the Sacramento DA going to do the same. We have Devon Mathis under investigation—how about Raul Bocanegra and tony Mendoza. If you have Mendoza, you need to investigate his room mate (till last Sunday), Kevin DeLeon. “The crusade to expose alleged sexual wrongdoing has extended far beyond the bounds of tinseltown. California lawmakers are facing similar allegations, plus charges of a pervasive culture of sexual harassment in Sacramento. Marysville Police Chief Aaron Easton stepped down Thursday amid allegations of sexual assault. And, of course, there are the shocking allegations against U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore rocking the world of national politics right now. It is time for Sacramento DA to do the job of protecting the public—indict the sexual predators and investigate the rest of the complaints. No young person should go to Sacramento for a job and hope they will not be abused. What do you think?

L.A. County D.A. Announces Special Task Force for Hollywood Sexual Assaults

California County News, 11/13/2017

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office is forming a special task force to field the avalanche of sexual assault and harassment complaints coming out of Hollywood. D.A. Jackie Lacey announced the group’s formation Thursday. Her department is already coordinating with both the Los Angeles and Beverly Hills police departments, she said.

The recent flurry of sexual assault allegations — described as a societal reckoning — has reached nearly every facet of the entertainment industry. It has ensnared actors, producers, directors, and comedians, with allegations ranging from inappropriate comments and indecent exposure to rape.

The crusade to expose alleged sexual wrongdoing has extended far beyond the bounds of tinseltown. California lawmakers are facing similar allegations, plus charges of a pervasive culture of sexual harassment in Sacramento. Marysville Police Chief Aaron Easton stepped down Thursday amid allegations of sexual assault. And, of course, there are the shocking allegations against U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore rocking the world of national politics right now.