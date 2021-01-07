L.A. County Government Doesn’t Care if You Die

By

The County of Los Angeles has decided it has a goal of assisting the death of very ill people. Instead of trying to save lives, the County has given directives to personnel to let people die. This is a disgrace and an outrage. The people of Los Angeles already have massive crime problems due to government inaction. The have high unemployment due to government action. Now if you have a heart attack, the County has decided NOT to save your life, let you die. “Nightmare scenarios have become reality in Los Angeles County as mounting COVID-19 cases overwhelm emergency rooms. The Emergency Medical Services Agency (EMS) has now directed ambulance crews not to transport patients with little chance of survival to hospitals, including cardiac patients who can’t be resuscitated in the field. Emergency personnel have also been told to conserve oxygen supplies, which have been running dangerously low in Los Angeles County. “Effective immediately, due to the severe impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on EMS and 9-1-1 Receiving Hospitals, adult patients (18 years of age or older) in blunt traumatic and nontraumatic out-of-hospital cardiac arrest (OHCA) shall not be transported [if]return of spontaneous circulation (ROSC) is not achieved in the field,” the agency said in a memo . Government is using the virus as an excuse to rid its population of the sick and elderly. Why isn’t anyone complaining about this? Newsom/Fauci lied and people died.

Amid COVID surge, L.A. ambulances told to leave some patients behind

California County News, 01/6/2021

Nightmare scenarios have become reality in Los Angeles County as mounting COVID-19 cases overwhelm emergency rooms. The Emergency Medical Services Agency (EMS) has now directed ambulance crews not to transport patients with little chance of survival to hospitals, including cardiac patients who can’t be resuscitated in the field. Emergency personnel have also been told to conserve oxygen supplies, which have been running dangerously low in Los Angeles County.

“Effective immediately, due to the severe impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on EMS and 9-1-1 Receiving Hospitals, adult patients (18 years of age or older) in blunt traumatic and nontraumatic out-of-hospital cardiac arrest (OHCA) shall not be transported [if]return of spontaneous circulation (ROSC) is not achieved in the field,” the agency said in a memo .

EMS crews were also told to limit administration of supplemental oxygen to patients with oxygen saturation below 90%. Local officials have asked people to avoid calling 911 unless it is absolutely necessary.

Ambulances have been waiting hours outside of hospitals due to lack of emergency room beds, supplies, and personnel. The county reported 13,512 new cases, 7,898 current hospitalizations, and 224 new deaths on Tuesday.