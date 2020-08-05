By

Great news for criminals. The L.A. Board of Supervisors want to cut $880 million from the budget of the Sheriff Department. The people of L.A. will get a chance to vote for the opportunity to live in a war zoned, a place without law enforcement—just gangs and terrorists roaming the streets. “The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a proposal on Tuesday to amend the city’s charter — which will be presented to voters on November 3 via ballot — to remove $880 million from law enforcement and “reinvest” the money in “direct community investment” and “alternatives to incarceration.” Titled, “Reimagining L.A. County: Shifting Budget Priorities to Revitalize Under-resourced and Low-income Communities,” the proposal includes language frequently used by Democrat politicians and the broader left. It alleges the existence of “systemic discrimination, exclusion, and inequity” targeting blacks and yielding “racial injustice” and “racial inequity.” To oppose this measure you will be called a racist and do not deserve a job or to be heard. You will be tarred and feathered and shipped off to the desert to die—if you live long enough to survive a trip to the grocery store in the war zone.

L.A. County Supervisors Vote to Put Defunding Police on November Ballot

Robert Kraychik , Breitbart, 8/4/20

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a proposal on Tuesday to amend the city’s charter — which will be presented to voters on November 3 via ballot — to remove $880 million from law enforcement and “reinvest” the money in “direct community investment” and “alternatives to incarceration.”

Titled, “Reimagining L.A. County: Shifting Budget Priorities to Revitalize Under-resourced and Low-income Communities,” the proposal includes language frequently used by Democrat politicians and the broader left. It alleges the existence of “systemic discrimination, exclusion, and inequity” targeting blacks and yielding “racial injustice” and “racial inequity.”

Bill Melugin, an L.A.-based reporter, reported on some of the details via Twitter:

The proposal includes a measure to use racial criteria in determining government funding of businesses, described as “access to capital for small minority-owned businesses, with a focus on Black-owned businesses.” It also prescribes the use of “community-based restorative justice” among its “alternatives to incarceration.”

The proposal’s section addressing the defunding of law enforcement includes the following language:

Ensure that the ordinance containing the proposed charter amendment is clear that the use of any of these earmarked funds for carceral systems and any law enforcement agencies, including the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, L.A. County District Attorney’s Office, L.A. County Superior Courts, or L.A. County Probation Department, including redistribution of funds through these agencies, is strictly forbidden.

City supervisors voting for the proposal are responding to the Black Lives Matter campaign and organization, Streetsblog reported. “Reimagine L.A. is one of a number of pushes locally to respond to Black Lives Matter protest demands to defund the police. Metro is taking steps toward shifting resources toward services and away from armed law enforcement. L.A. City and a few smaller cities have some initiatives that would also shift some funding.”

The initiative was approved by Supervisors Hilda Solis, Sheila Kuehl, Mark Ridley-Thomas, and Janice Hahn. It was opposed by Supervisor Kathryn Barger.