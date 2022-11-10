L.A. DA Gascon DROPS Charges—Day After Election_-On Chinese Connection to Our Elections

By

If you were a poll worker in Los Angeles County, the LA Registrar of Voters has your information. And, the Communist Chinese government also has your information. But to the George Soros owned George Gascon, that is no big deal—and like other alleged criminals—Gascon is not going to prosecute—unlike the folks in Michigan, who take this seriously.

What’s Going On? Los Angeles County Drops Criminal Charges Against Konnech Chief Eugene Yu the Day After Midterm Elections

By Jim Hoft, Gateway Pundit, 11/10/22

Konnech CEO Eugene Yu was arrested in October in Michigan in connection with “theft of personal data.”

The alleged stolen data belonged to poll workers and was the subject of TrueTheVote’s “PIT” in Arizona last August, where Catherine Engelbrecht and Gregg Phillips singled out the company.

During the PIT conference, Phillips and Engelbrecht alleged they were cooperating with the FBI in Michigan about data being sent overseas by this company. The investigation quickly started to turn on them after the FBI started to distance itself from the investigation.

Journalist “incognito” Kanekoa has covered this company and researched them better than anyone.

The theft of data only impacted the election workers, alleges Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon. The LADA seized hard drives and other digital evidence from the Michigan software firm with the assistance of Meridian Township Police in MI. The LADA is seeking Yu’s extradition to Los Angeles.

Following the CEO’s arrest Fairfax County in Virginia announced they have stopped using Konnech’s PollChief election officer management software.

Detroit also terminated its contract with Konnech following its founder’s arrest.

According to Jennifer Van Laar at RedState Chinese official with ‘superadministration’ privileges were given access to the Konnech system here in the US.

Now this…

On Wednesday the County of Los Angeles dropped the charges against Eugene Yu the day after the midterm election.

The New York Times reported:

Los Angeles County dropped criminal charges against the top executive of an elections technology company on Wednesday, bringing to an abrupt end an unusual case that became the focus of Americans who distrust the country’s electoral system.

The district attorney’s office said in a statement that it had dropped the case against the executive, Eugene Yu, because of concerns about the “pace of the investigation” and the “potential bias in the presentation” of evidence in the case. The office said the county had assembled a new team to “determine whether any criminal activity occurred.”

The prosecutors did not respond to questions about the decision.

“Mr. Yu is an innocent man,” Gary Lincenberg, Mr. Yu’s lawyer, said in a statement, adding that “conspiracy theorists” were using the arrest to “further their political agenda.”

Last month, Los Angeles prosecutors accused Mr. Yu, the chief executive of Konnech, a small election software company in Michigan, of storing data about poll workers on servers in China, a breach of the company’s contract with the county. The charges related only to poll worker data and had no impact on votes or election results.