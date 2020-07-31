L.A. Doctor Tells Truth About Drug—Left has Her Fired

By

Athletes, Actors, lawyers, legislators, everyday people have all been CANCELLED by the Left. Folks have lost their jobs, families, bullied, humiliated, threatened—just because they have views that Biden, Newsom and their buddies do not like. Now we find a doctor, giving her views is fired, for giving medical advice. “Appearing Thursday night on Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” the doctor who appeared at a press conference Monday with other physicians during a “White Coat Summit” in Washington to tout the use of hydroxychloroquine in treating COVID-19 patients, confirmed that she lost her job. “I’m a board-certified emergency physician for 20 years, and in fact, it seems like until five minutes ago I was considered a hero and people would be clapping and glad that I was doing what I was doing, and then the video came out and I was summarily fired for appearing in what was told to me is an embarrassing video,” Gold said. Twitter, Facebook and the others took down the video—at the same time protected the rioters in Portland and Seattle, the bigotry of the BLM Marxist movement and the racism. Why, they prefer dead people to allowing medical freedom for doctors and patients.

Physician behind ‘America’s Frontline Doctors’ says she was fired, warns attackers she’s hired attorney Lin Wood

Tom Tillison, Bix PAC, 7/31/20

Dr. Simone Gold, a Los Angeles-based physician and founder of America’s Frontline Doctors, said Thursday night she has been fired for expressing her medical opinion.

Appearing Thursday night on Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” the doctor who appeared at a press conference Monday with other physicians during a “White Coat Summit” in Washington to tout the use of hydroxychloroquine in treating COVID-19 patients, confirmed that she lost her job.

“I’m a board-certified emergency physician for 20 years, and in fact, it seems like until five minutes ago I was considered a hero and people would be clapping and glad that I was doing what I was doing, and then the video came out and I was summarily fired for appearing in what was told to me is an embarrassing video,” Gold said.



(Source: Fox News

)

Video of the press conference was quickly censored by Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Google, and the doctors were attacked across the board by the liberal media for pushing “unproven conspiracy theories.”

In the video, Gold insisted that “the American people have not heard from all of the expertise that’s out there all across our country,” when it comes to treating the virus.

According to HealthGrades.com, Dr. Gold is an emergency medicine specialist with more than 31 years of experience in the medical field, and is (or was) affiliated with Centinela Hospital Medical Center.

Graduating from Chicago Medical School in 1989, Gold completed her residency in emergency medicine at Stony Brook University Hospital in New York.

As host Tucker Carlson noted, the video’s optimistic message about the treatment of the coronavirus “would hurt the Joe Biden for President campaign and so they pulled it off the internet and banned anyone from sharing it.”

Gold said the video had nothing to do with her work.

“I’m very well-liked liked, well-regarded. Thankfully I have a wonderful reputation with the patients, with my staff and with colleagues, and I actually enjoy what I do,” she said.

“We came to Washington because we are so distressed,” Gold said. “Frontline doctors like myself, we’re seeing patients not get what they need, we’re seeing doctor-patient relationships being completely eroded and governors are empowering pharmacies to overrule doctors who’ve had conversations with their patients. It’s really something that Americans should all be alarmed about.”

In addition to the viral video being pulled online, the physician added her America’s Frontline Doctors website was also taken down.

As she explained in a tweet, the website host Squarespace “completely and arbitrarily shout down our website, claiming a violation of their terms of service.”

As Gold noted, the video was a small part of the day’s events, as the summit went on for seven hours and the doctors on hand went into detail on “everything” associated with treating the coronavirus.

She also said there is a new website up now where all this information can be located: Americasfrontlinedoctorsummit.com.

“I don’t want anyone just to believe me because I’m saying it,” Gold told Carlson. “We have put together a white paper that has all the science — it’s utterly irrefutable that hydroxychloroquine is safe.”

Explaining that it’s an FDA approved drug, Gold said it’s “strange” that we’re still talking about it.

“It’s been around for 65 years. It’s been around since long before George Washington gave it to his troops. It’s kinda strange,” she said.

In conclusion, Gold asked that people “please stop saying negative things about me. I’m a board-certified emergency physician, I take good care of patients.”

And on that note, she let it be known that she has hired Lin Wood, the attorney who represented Kentucky high school student Nick Sandmann in the lawsuit against the Washington Post.

“We hired Lin Wood to help me in this matter and I hope that puts to rest anything that people might want to say that’s defamatory,” Gold said.