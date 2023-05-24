L.A. Dodgers Become the Bud Light of Sports

By

Bud Light wanted to create a new customer base—the trolls who pretend to have feelings they are not the gender that biologically they are. With such a small customer base, so far they have lost 25% of their sales—and it continues to plummet.

Now, the Los Angeles Dodgers have determined in this era of WOKE, their customer base is Christian hating, Catholic hating drag queens. No this is not about supporting the gay community; it is about hating People of Faith.

Like the NFL and the NBA, baseball has decided to become part of the political discussion and leave sports behind. This is why I support reparations for the Los Angeles Hispanic community—return Chavez Ravine to the Hispanics who had their land and homes stolen by the politicians and Walter O’Malley. The Dodgers need to find another place to play—maybe San Fran?

Dodgers Cave to Woke Mob, Invite Anti-Catholic Drag Queens ‘Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence’ to Pride Night

PAUL BOIS, Breitbart, 5/22/23 https://www.breitbart.com/sports/2023/05/22/dodgers-cave-woke-mob-invite-anti-catholic-drag-queens-sisters-of-perpetual-indulgence-to-pride-night/

The Los Angeles Dodgers have reversed course and decided to invite the anti-Catholic drag queen group “Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence” to the team’s LGBTQ Pride Night.

As Breitbart News reported last week, the Dodgers disinvited the drag queen group “Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence” after several Catholic groups decried the troupe for its anti-Catholic imagery and stance.

“The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence ‘use humor and irreverent wit to expose the forces of bigotry, complacency and guilt that chain the human spirit,’ according to their website. They were supposed to receive a Community Hero Award during the June 16 game,” the report noted.

“The nonprofit was founded in 1979 when three men dressed in full, traditional nuns’ habits — one of them carrying a machine gun — walked the streets of San Francisco on Easter Sunday,” it added.

At the time, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) chastised the Dodgers for including a group that clearly offended Christians, arguing that it goes against the team’s mission of being “inclusive and welcoming to everyone.”

“Do you believe that the Los Angeles Dodgers are being ‘inclusive and welcoming to everyone’ by giving an award to a group of gay and transgender drag performers that intentionally mocks and degrades Christians—and not only Christians, but nuns, who devote their lives to serving others?” he wrote.

After backlash from LGBTQ activists, the Dodgers apologized to the drag queen group in a statement on Monday and promised to feature them at the team’s LGBTQ+ Pride Night on June 16.

“After much thoughtful feedback from our diverse communities, honest conversations within the Los Angeles Dodgers organization and generous discussions with the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, the Los Angeles Dodgers would like to offer our sincerest apologies to the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, members of the LGBTQ+ community and their friends and families,” the statement said.

“We have asked the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence to take their place on the field at our 10th annual LGBTQ+ Pride Night on June 16th. We are pleased to share that they have agreed to receive the gratitude of our collective communities for the lifesaving work that they have done tirelessly for decades,” it added.

The Dodgers concluded with a promise to “work with our LGBTQ+ partners to better educate ourselves, find ways to strengthen the ties that bind, and use our platform to support all of our fans who make up the diversity of the Dodgers family.”

People on social media either celebrated the decision to invite the drag queen group or denounced the Dodgers for caving to LGBTQ activist pressure.

“The weakest possible response. Long may your sales suffer. Enjoy your Anheuser-Busch treatment!” said Sour Patch Lyds.

“Disgraceful,” said Babylon Bee CEO Seth Dillon.

“You are cowards to cave to anti-Catholic neo-Marxist drag queens. You are thumbing your nose at all your Christian fans. Did you learn nothing from the Bud Light boycott?” said Liz Wheeler.