L.A. May Restrict Who Can Challenge a Marijuana Shop’s City License

In 1998 the people of California voted on Prop. 5, which when passed allowed Indian Casino’s to open up in California. At the time it was controversial. Today, there is almost no opposition to the Casino’s. In 2016 we passed Prop. 64, to allowed “recreational;” marijuana—it was very controversial. But starting January 1, 2018, it will be legal in California. Though many cities and counties are banning the cultivation or sale of marijuana, many more are not only approving it but trying to get the marijuana industry to “grow” in their community.

No, it is not because these communities love to get high—nope—it is about the money. With CalPERS destroying local budgets, taxes killing families and jobs and creating the highest cost of living in the country, marijuana gives revenues to government—instead of to the gangs (of course many consider government organized crime anyway).

Now, a measure is being proposed in the City of Los Angeles to limit those that can protest the placement of marijuana shops in the city.

“The controversial idea was tucked into draft rules that would lay the groundwork for what is widely expected to be one of the hottest marijuana markets in the country — a burgeoning industry could pump more than $50 million in tax revenue into city coffers next year.

Under the proposed rules, which had been heavily shaped by the office of City Council President Herb Wesson, L.A. would allow appeals only from the business applicants themselves or “occupants, stakeholders, or property owners who reside or own property” within 500 feet.”

Bankrupt L.A. needs the money.