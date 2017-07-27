L.A. Metro Run by Economic Illiterates or Ideologues

By

Is it possible for a large city, like Los Angeles, to have people running a multi-billion operation that are economic illiterates? It is if they are Progressive ideologues that do not care about costs, reserves or the community. They want an all electric fleet of buses. Did any of them ask where does the energy come from or what is the cost of the energy? “The Metro Board of Directors is set to vote Thursday on a proposal to transition its entire bus fleet to be 100 percent electric or zero emissions by 2030, a bold move that would require the purchase of over 2,200 vehicles and continuous advancements in technology. Metro has developed a plan for the transition, and a “yes” vote would put the seal of approval on the proposal. The board is also set to vote on two other motions approving the purchase of 95 electric buses and charging stations for $138 million, which would be the agency’s first significant step toward a zero-emissions fleet.” The energy will either come from fossil fuel (oil) or from wind turbines and solar—which cost 2-3 times as much as oil based energy. So these folks are creating a system that is too expensive for riders, force people back on to their cars—and force taxpayers to pay higher taxes to finance the already money losing systems. Is this part of the plan to force the middle class to move to a Free State?

No more dirty buses for LA: Metro moves to all-electric

Posted by Debbie L. Sklar, MyNewsLA, 7/27/17

The Metro Board of Directors is set to vote Thursday on a proposal to transition its entire bus fleet to be 100 percent electric or zero emissions by 2030, a bold move that would require the purchase of over 2,200 vehicles and continuous advancements in technology.

Metro has developed a plan for the transition, and a “yes” vote would put the seal of approval on the proposal. The board is also set to vote on two other motions approving the purchase of 95 electric buses and charging stations for $138 million, which would be the agency’s first significant step toward a zero-emissions fleet.

The 95 buses and charging stations would be used as part of a plan to convert the Orange Line to zero emissions by 2020 and the Silver Line by 2021 with a total of 205 buses, and the board has already approved a plan to purchase 10 electric buses for use on the lines.

The move to electric or zero emissions by 2030 has the endorsement of Los Angeles Mayor and Metro Board Chairman Eric Garcetti, who outlined his support in a letter to Metro CEO Phillip A. Washington in May.

“These buses have the potential to reduce lifecycle maintenance costs, reduce the cost of fueling, eliminate exposure to fluctuations in the fossil fuel market, reduce noise pollution, and improve public health,” Garcetti said in the letter.

Metro’s current fleet runs on compressed natural gas after the agency completed a transition away from diesel six years ago.

The L.A. County Electric Bus Coalition, which includes EarthJustice, Environment California Research & Policy Center, Food & Water Watch, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 11, Jobs to Move America, Sierra Club and South Bay Los Angeles 350 Climate Action Group, has been pressing Metro for months to move away from gas.

To illustrate its point, the coalition pointed to the Aliso Canyon gas disaster in 2015 and 2016 in the Porter Ranch area — the largest methane leak in United States history which displaced thousands of residents — as a top reason to move away from gas.

“Electric buses will help improve our air quality, fight climate change, enhance social equity, dramatically improve the rider experience and, with policies such as the U.S. Employment Plan, create good local jobs and careers. This is a critical moment for Metro to decide to shift to electric buses,” the coalition said in a statement.

According to Metro, it plans to spend nearly $1 billion on bus procurements in the next 10 years, and the transition plan is contingent on continuous advancements in electric bus technology as well as a drop in prices as the technology develops.

That leap of faith has some critics balking at the plan, including the natural gas industry, which stands to lose out on supplying the fuel for Metro’s immense fleet.

Bottom of Form

“The environmental aim of the proposal is commendable; we agree with the goal of pursuing clean technology that improves air quality for Angelenos. However, a premature full commitment to an as yet unproven technology would be misguided,” the Coalition for Renewable Natural Gas wrote in a letter to the Metro board in June. “Previous tests of EV buses have proven that they have much ground to make up before being able to provide Metro and its customers with both ultra-clean performance and reliable service.”