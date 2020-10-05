L.A. Metro to Spend $400 BILLION on Riderless/Failed Government Transportation

By

At a time we do not have enough police, the streets are failing apart, the pension system is collapsing, there is a crime wave, schools are not open, the homeless have demolished whole sections of Los Angeles, there will be $400 BILLION spent on trains and buses. This at a time few people want to ride dirty, unreliable, disease and crime ridden buses and trains. Even before the virus, ridership had spiraled down. Also, the L.A. area is not growing, people are fleeing the Third World L.A. city and County.

“An updated long-term transportation plan approved last week by the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (LA Metro) Board of Directors promises better transit, less congestion, safer streets and more equitable access to opportunity. The $400 billion, 30-year plan pledges a “more mobile, sustainable and vibrant future for Los Angeles County.”

The long-range plan says LA Metro will build more than 100 miles of rail in the next three decades, which it says is the “most aggressive transit expansion plan in the nation.” LA Metro also pledged to invest in arterial and freeway projects to reduce traffic congestion, as well as bicycle and pedestrian projects to improve biking access to the city’s downtown.

How silly is this plan? Note they will spend lots of money on trails for bikes to downtown Los Angeles. Think Grandma is going to ride her bike from Long Beach or Lancaster or Diamond Bar to downtown L.A.? This has nothing to do with transportation—this is a payoff to donors, corporations and unions for their campaign contributions. The corruption of this is blatant—will anyone stop it?

LA Metro’s $400B long-range plan pledges more transit, less congestion

Chris Teale, Smart Cities Dive, 9/28/20

LA Metro said it will also look to prioritize bus travel on the county’s busiest streets and implement its NextGen Bus Plan to make service faster and more frequent. The agency also pledged to invest in technology and promote services like micromobility, while it said it will prioritize sustainability and resiliency in a bid to curb emissions.