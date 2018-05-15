By

This could be a big political issue in Los Angeles and other towns where so many have part time job, second jobs or work only when they want. This is called the “GIG” society. Folks working for Uber, part time computer techs, people who do bookkeeping for a few clients, enough to keep them busy or an extra few bucks in their pockets. “The gig economy isn’t just Uber drivers and Airbnb hosts. Freelancers also include writers and graphic designers; architects and engineers; and lawyers and accountants. Los Angeles is one of the biggest markets for specialized independent professionals like these with about 400,000 workers who collectively earned more than $18 billion last year, according to a study commissioned by freelance marketplace Fiverr from market research firm Rockbridge Association. Specialized independent professionals make up nearly 6 percent of the total workforce in Los Angeles, second only to San Francisco. And freelancing is on the rise in Los Angeles, growing more than 14 percent since 2011. Tax issues, traffic gridlock, working regulations, unions, these are just some of the issues facing the gig society residents. Government control over their work will become more important. For instance a judge just ruled that almost no one driving for UBER is a free lance person—instead they are employees—with benefits and everything. That means the use of UBER self driving cars will become more important and come quicker—to save money. Government is corrupt—it also kills jobs.

L.A.’s gig economy one of the largest in the country

Los Angeles ranks second only to New York in specialized independent professionals with 400,000 workers earning more than $18 billion last year.

By Annlee Ellingson, L.A. Biz 5/9/18

The gig economy isn’t just Uber drivers and Airbnb hosts. Freelancers also include writers and graphic designers; architects and engineers; and lawyers and accountants.

Los Angeles is one of the biggest markets for specialized independent professionals like these with about 400,000 workers who collectively earned more than $18 billion last year, according to a study commissioned by freelance marketplace Fiverr from market research firm Rockbridge Association.

Specialized independent professionals make up nearly 6 percent of the total workforce in Los Angeles, second only to San Francisco.

And freelancing is on the rise in Los Angeles, growing more than 14 percent since 2011.

New York ranks first with 533,000 specialized independent professionals earning nearly $24.5 billion in 2017, and Chicago is third with 185,000 freelancers making almost $6.7 billion.

In order to determine these findings, Rockbridge analyzed annual databases for 2011, 2013 and 2015 from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Non-Employer Statistics data series comprised of tax return data for self-employed individuals, then made projections for 2017 data.

Overall, revenues from independent professionals in the 15 markets covered by the study earned more than $110 billion combined, representing roughly 1 to 2 percent of local GDP.

In L.A., independent workforce revenue was 1.7 percent of the area’s GDP.

Unsurprising for the entertainment capital of the world, Los Angeles has the greatest share of creative arts and performance professionals (composed of artists, writers, graphic designers, performers, and video and sound professionals) at more than 30 percent.

L.A. came in second-to-last among technical services professionals (in data processing, architecture, design, engineering, computer/IT and scientific professions) with 30 percent. San Francisco, San Diego and Seattle were virtually tied with around 35 percent.

And Los Angeles was dead last among professional service providers (in legal, accounting/bookkeeping, management consulting, marketing and business support) with 39 percent. Houston led in this category with 56.6 percent.