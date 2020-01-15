By

It has been years since California had an honest election. Illegal aliens voting. Inability to count votes. No ID’s at the polling places. Can not complain about fraudulent voting. A court ordered 1.5 million ILLEGAL VOTERS stricken from the rolls—still has not been done. Corruption? Like a Soviet style election. Now, even the Progressives are complain about corrupt voting and voting machines. You know it is bad when they complain about voting being corrupt. “Brand-new, 100% unverifiable computer touchscreen Ballot Marking Device (BMD) voting systems, which all voters at the polls will be forced to use for the first-time in the 2020 Presidential election in Los Angeles County, beginning with the March 3rd Super Tuesday primary, are currently undergoing the CA state certification process. The $300 million system is failing state security and certification testing miserably, according to documents buried at the CA Sec. of State website, and reported on today’s program for the first time. In addition to producing a computer-marked ballot that can never be verified as reflecting any voters’ intent after an election, documentation of state certification tests of the new “Voting Solutions for All People” system (or VSAP), reveal a myriad of incredibly serious security failures and violations of state law, according to experts we’ve consulted. Voting in Los Angeles County—and others—are totally corrupt. Will the GOP or the Democrat Party complain, sue, and force an honest election? I am not holding my breath. By the Way, at some point in time the LAGOP and the LA Dem Party are shown the system, to prove it is honest—and sing off on it. Question to the Chairs of both political Parties: Did you sign off on these machines? Will you?

L.A.’s New Unverifiable Touchscreen Voting Systems Fail State Security, Certification Tests: ‘BradCast’ 1/13/2020

By Brad Friedman, Brad Blog, 1/13/2020,

On today’s BradCast, after a necessarily quick news round-up today (on Cory Booker dropping out of the Democratic Presidential nominating contest and the Trump Administration’s continuing attempt to lie about about Donald Trump’s unlawful assassination of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani), we get on to the most important business of the day — at least for voters in the state of California, though all across the country as well.

Brand-new, 100% unverifiable computer touchscreen Ballot Marking Device (BMD) voting systems, which all voters at the polls will be forced to use for the first-time in the 2020 Presidential election in Los Angeles County, beginning with the March 3rd Super Tuesday primary, are currently undergoing the CA state certification process. The $300 million system is failing state security and certification testing miserably, according to documents buried at the CA Sec. of State website, and reported on today’s program for the first time.

In addition to producing a computer-marked ballot that can never be verified as reflecting any voters’ intent after an election, documentation of state certification tests of the new “Voting Solutions for All People” system (or VSAP), reveal a myriad of incredibly serious security failures and violations of state law, according to experts we’ve consulted.

As we detail on today’s program, the testers have discovered, among other very serious concerns, more than 40 violations of California Voting System Standards, including findings that reveal:

The VSAP system can be booted from a USB drive that would bypass all security and logging protections and that access to the master account is needed for too many things, meaning that “too many people have access to the root password,” according to state testers. That means “The excessive root access and the ability to boot the system from a USB port give access to the system by unauthorized individuals. Either scenario can result in undetected changes to files and data…Both scenarios can allow functions to be executed in non-intended ways. The unrestricted access to, and the ability to boot from, the USB port allows access to voting data”;

Many problems were discovered with security regarding encryption and cryptography in the new system;

The testers discovered “It is possible to insert or remove ballots from both the BMD and ballot transfer boxes without detection”;

“The printer cover allows access to the ballot box and can be opened without detection”;

“Seals, locks, labels and sensors can all be bypassed” without detection.

Those are just some of the many findings that led one national voting system and cybersecurity expert to wryly describe the results to us as “not good” and another to describe the system as “a security fail”.

Nonetheless, CA Secretary of State Alex Padilla could still certify the systems for use in the 2020 primaries and general election anyway, following the passage of a law he championed in 2013 as a State Senator that gives the SoS the ability to approve the use of new voting systems, even if they fail both federal and state testing, for actual elections.

The very quiet Public Comment period regarding certification of the unverifiable, unsecure VSAP touchscreen computer voting system ends next Monday, Jan. 20, 2020 at 5pm Pacific Time. We are urging those concerned to contact the state at VotingSystems@sos.ca.gov immediately to ask them to not certify this dangerous, unverifiable system, and to require a HAND-MARKED paper ballot for all voters at the polling place in this year’s crucial primary and general elections.

We offer much more frightening detail on all of this on today’s program regarding the dangers of this type of voting system as they are proliferating not just in Los Angeles County, but also in key battleground states such as Georgia, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and many others before the critical 2020 elections begin in just weeks time!

We appear to be the only media outlet, to our knowledge, reporting this important information on the failed VSAP tests out of California, so please share widely! We cannot afford to wait until corporate media bother to notice (such as NBC News, which just noticed on Friday a very serious concern about modems in voting systems in several battleground states that we had covered on The BradCast more than six months ago!)…