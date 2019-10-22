L.A.’s sanctuary policy releases 100 criminals a day: ICE

By

If you re an American that breaks the law in Los Angeles, you go to jail. If you are an illegal alien that breaks the law in L.A., at least 100 of you will be put back on the street. You will be protected from ICE and deportation by the LAPD—total violation of the law and their oath of office. “California’s sanctuary city policies are causing as many as 100 illegal immigrants with criminal records to be released out into the communities every day in the Los Angeles area alone, a top ICE official told Congress on Tuesday. Timothy S. Robbins, acting executive associate director at U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, said that’s just one city in a state where sanctuary policies are now a law state wide. He said before the law took effect in 2018 the Los Angeles area turned over 75 to 100 criminal aliens each day. Now, he said ICE gets fewer than five. Sadly, Mayor Garcetti and Guv Newsom are proud of their support of criminals. If you visit L.A. be careful—illegal aliens are running our streets, with the protection of LAPD. Feel safe? Not in L.A. or the rest of California.

LA’s sanctuary policy releases 100 criminals a day: ICE

By Stephen Dinan – The Washington Times, 10/22/19

California’s sanctuary city policies are causing as many as 100 illegal immigrants with criminal records to be released out into the communities every day in the Los Angeles area alone, a top ICE official told Congress on Tuesday.

Timothy S. Robbins, acting executive associate director at U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, said that’s just one city in a state where sanctuary policies are now a law state wide.

He said before the law took effect in 2018 the Los Angeles area turned over 75 to 100 criminal aliens each day. Now, he said ICE gets fewer than five.

“All things being equal, there are 70 to 100 criminal aliens hitting the streets in Los Angeles alone. That is one city within the United States. This is a significant problem that has been overlooked for too long,” he said

His comments came during a hearing in the Senate, called to examine the dangers of the growing sanctuary movement.

Republicans have vowed to move legislation to crack down on sanctuaries.

Sen. Thom Tillis, is proposing a bill that would still allow sanctuary cities to refuse cooperation, as many of them want to do, but would then make them liable to a civil lawsuit from anyone who was victimized by a migrant released under a sanctuary policy.