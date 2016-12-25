L.A. Spends Eight months and $36 million more for downtown Sixth Street bridge construction

By

New York City spent millions of dollars and ten years to build a skating rink. Never got it done. Donald Trump took over, finished the project in six months, years ahead of time and below budget. Los Angeles government folks are as incompetent as their New York counterparts.

“The replacement bridge originally estimated to cost $449 million, now is

pegged at $482 million. The old bridge — which joined Boyle Heights with downtown Los Angeles

for 84 years — is being replaced due to deterioration caused by a chemical

reaction in the concrete. The council move committed the city to $13 million for the cost overrun,

while $15.2 million is to come from Caltrans. The city also has identified $4 million in federal reimbursements and

$1.3 million in unexpended Proposition C funds from a previous project that

could be used toward the cost. Funding for the remaining $7.7 million will be sought over the next two

fiscal years.” Los Angeles is begging the Feds to bail them out of their incompetence. My hope is that that the Trump Administration will not give the money—until capable people are put in charge of the project. What do you think?

LA West Media, 12/22/16

Construction on a new Sixth Street Viaduct bridge will take at least eight months longer than originally planned and cost about $36 million more than originally planned, the Los Angeles Public Works Department said today.

The delay and additional costs are due to a “refined schedule

analysis” done by project contractor Stacy/Skanska and Witbeck, according to

Mary Nemick, the public works department’s director of communications.

The bridge is now scheduled to be completed sometime in late 2020,

Nemick said.

A budget and finance committee report that recommended the extension

said it was due to the contractor requiring more time than originally proposed

to complete the project, but did not explain why.

The extension is due to a new analysis that “incorporated railroad

restrictions, temperature control measures for the concrete curing and

modifications to the construction sequence,” Nemick said.

The extension and increased budget was approved Dec. 13 by the City

Council.

The replacement bridge originally estimated to cost $449 million, now is

pegged at $482 million.

The old bridge — which joined Boyle Heights with downtown Los Angeles

for 84 years — is being replaced due to deterioration caused by a chemical

reaction in the concrete.

The council move committed the city to $13 million for the cost overrun,

while $15.2 million is to come from Caltrans.

The city also has identified $4 million in federal reimbursements and

$1.3 million in unexpended Proposition C funds from a previous project that

could be used toward the cost.

Funding for the remaining $7.7 million will be sought over the next two

fiscal years.

Nemick said in February the city will start holding public meetings on

the design concept for the 12 acres of open and recreational space under the

viaduct. Meeting dates will be announced in January.

“The community involvement process for the space will be extensive. We

want everyone’s feedback,” Nemick said.

The iconic original bridge was seen in dozens of movies, including two

“Terminator” films, “Horrible Bosses,” “The Mask,” “Grease,” “Furious

7,” “Point Blank” and “To Live and Die in L.A.”

A number of musicians filmed videos on or around the bridge, including

Madonna, Chris Brown, Kanye West, Avril Lavigne, Foo Fighters and Pharrell

Williams.