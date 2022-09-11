L.A. student scores show deep pandemic setbacks, with 72% failing to meet math standards 

How do you define failure? 72% of students do not meet math standards. That is an absolute failure. Any wonder parents have fled this racist, sex crazy district? The district has only about 9% white students left on campus-in most cases the parents like racism and prefer sex to science. They are getting what they want.

As far as I am concerned sending your child to LAUSD is a priori evidence of child abuse—it is certainly proof you do not want your child educated.