Biden, Newsom and every Democrat that can find a camera has blamed “Republicans for the horrific shooting at the Texas school. But, it wasn’t a Republican that did the shooting—it was a marijuana using Hispanic. Should we now blame ALL weed smoking Hispanics for the shooting and restrict they activities in the public? That is as silly as the Democrats not realizing that a kid with a druggie mother, a distant father, KNOWN mental problems, pulled the trigger. “Arellano, who regularly writes about politics within the Latino community — notably, warning that Latino voters were turning against Democrats last year — wrote of Uvalde: When I heard that a gunman had killed multiple schoolchildren in a predominantly Latino town in Texas, I immediately thought: white supremacist.” Did he not know that Hispanics also commit crimes, use drugs and have mental issues? Arellano showed HIS racism by the thought it had to be a white person who did this. Why does the Times employ racists? Because the Times is racist. … When I found out that the person who killed 19 fourth-graders and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday was named Salvador Rolando Ramos, my stomach dropped.

L.A. Times Columnist Surprised Texas Shooter Was Latino, Not White Supremacist

JOEL B. POLLAK, Breitbart, 5/26/22

Los Angeles Times columnist Gustavo Arellano has published a column professing his shock that the mass shooter at a school in Uvalde, Texas, was Latino instead of a white supremacist, as he had presumed.

An 18-year-old with a Latino background murdered 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde on Tuesday.

Arellano, who regularly writes about politics within the Latino community — notably, warning that Latino voters were turning against Democrats last year — wrote of Uvalde:

When I heard that a gunman had killed multiple schoolchildren in a predominantly Latino town in Texas, I immediately thought: white supremacist.

…

When I found out that the person who killed 19 fourth-graders and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday was named Salvador Rolando Ramos, my stomach dropped.

…

We can’t pretend that the sickness of mass shootings is a whites-only phenomenon fueled mostly by racial hatred. Minorities are supposed to be “better” than that, we tell ourselves. We’re supposed to protect our own from horrors like Uvalde — and yet we can’t.

If there was any silver lining to the horror in Uvalde, Arellano wrote, it was that it showed that Latinos were not “unassimilable” and had fully integrated into the United States, including into its unfortunate phenomenon of mass shootings.

Arellano recently attacked Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva, claiming that he exemplifies the “worst” Latino “traits.”