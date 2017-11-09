L.A. Times Refuses to FIRE Sexist/Body Shaming Cartoonist

By

If a Times cartoonist body shamed Michelle Obama, that person would be fired—and to protect his life, would be forced to going into witness protection, overseas. But, do it to a Trump advisor, like the Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, it is OK to be a bigot. “Horsey’s column had said that Sanders “does not look like the kind of woman Donald Trump would choose as his chief spokesperson.” After widespread criticism on social media, Horsey added an apology to it and removed the offending paragraphs. “I want to apologize to Times readers — and to Sarah Huckabee Sanders — for a description that was insensitive and failed to meet the standards of our newspaper,” it said. “It also failed to meet the expectations I have for myself. It surely won’t be my last mistake, but this particular error will be scrupulously avoided in my future commentaries. I’ve removed the offending description.” Were it Obama, no apologies would have been allowed or accepted—only the firing squad. Think the Times should fire the guy? What do you think?

Los Angeles Times cartoonist blames ‘sexist world’ for his decision to body shame Sarah Sanders

by Eddie Scarry, Washington Examiner, 11/8/17

David Horsey, the Los Angeles Times columnist and cartoonist who stirred controversy last week when he wrote a piece mocking White House press secretary Sarah Sanders’ physical appearance and dress, said his piece was the result of a culture of sexism.

Appearing Wednesday on NBC’s “Megyn Kelly Today,” Horsey once again apologized for the column.

“I grew up in the same sexist world everyone else does and stuff just comes out,” Horsey said. “This is a lifelong process where you just try to get better every day and sometimes your brain goes crazy or you get into a difficult spot that you didn’t expect to get into because you slipped into kind of a cliché way of thinking.”

At one point in the interview, Horsey also held up a sketch drawing he did of his own likeness with a sword stuck through his head.

“This is totally a self-inflicted wound,” he said.

