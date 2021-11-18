By

Even though the jab is mandated, you either take it or you are no allowed an education in Los Angeles, the District must add bribes to get kids to take a very risky medicine. Risky? No one knows the long term effect of the vaccine n growth, fertility, cancer, we know that males will get heart problems. Yet, with all of this the government schools refuse to take financial and health responsibility for the mandate to jab. “With a student vaccination deadline days away — and about 72% in compliance — the Los Angeles Board of Education on Tuesday authorized an estimated $5 million for prizes and treats as incentives, including gift cards to Amazon and Target, tickets to “Hamilton” and food trucks on campus.” If the vaccine was so important and good LAUSD would not have to bribe kids to take it. If the vaccine was so safe the LAUSD folks would be happy to take financial and health responsibility for the negative results. Since they refuse, that tells you what you need to know—they do not believe in the vaccine.

L.A. Unified to spend $5M on gift cards, prizes to encourage students to get COVID vaccine

by: Los Angeles Times. 11/17/21 KTLA,

With a student vaccination deadline days away — and about 72% in compliance — the Los Angeles Board of Education on Tuesday authorized an estimated $5 million for prizes and treats as incentives, including gift cards to Amazon and Target, tickets to “Hamilton” and food trucks on campus.

The incentive program, already underway, is part of a broad-based effort to boost vaccination rates by Nov. 21, the school district’s self-imposed deadline for students 12 and older to receive the first of two doses. Students must be fully vaccinated by the Jan. 10 start of the second semester, or they will not be allowed on campus. Their options would be to pursue their education outside of Los Angeles Unified or transfer to City of Angels, a district independent study program.

The incentives are mainly raffles, and anyone in compliance is eligible — meaning those who are vaccinated, have an approved medical exemption or have a rare authorized extension. Religious exemptions are not being granted.

Raffle prizes have also included gift cards to grocery stores; tickets to Disneyland, Magic Mountain and Universal Studios Hollywood, and graduation-night entertainment packages. Some of the money is being spent centrally, but regional administrators have funds to come up with their own plans. Some have brought in food trucks; Wilson High in El Sereno has logo T-shirts for every student who follows the rules.

