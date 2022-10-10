By

The defund the police in Los Angeles is moving quickly. With a DA that does not want to prosecute and a police force that is woefully undermanned, Los Angeles has become a war zone. Now the City Council wants to use unarmed social workers to respond to so called non violent situations. Of course when it turns violent the call will go out, “social worker down, send an EMT.) Is a drug dealer selling meth on a street corner a non violent situation? Or are we going to do like they have in San Fran, ignore the drug dealers? Are they going to send a psychiatrist to arrest a Harvey Weinstein or a bank embezzler? This is a great way to depopulate L.A., folks who have families and small businesses and do not want to hire bodyguards or carry a gun at all times, will be forced to leave.

LA City Council Votes to Explore Creating Citywide Office of Unarmed Response

SEND A SOCIAL WORKER TO STOP A SMASH AND GRAB!! LOL

City New Service, Westside Current, 10/9/22

LOS ANGELES – Los Angeles could soon have an Office of Unarmed Response and Safety to streamline efforts to respond to non-violent situations with a services-led approach rather than armed police officers now that the City Council has voted to explore creating such an office.

The effort, led by Councilman Mitch O’Farrell, would build on previous council plans to create unarmed crisis-response models. The council sought a report with recommendations to create an Office of Unarmed Response and Safety.

A motion introduced in the summer of 2020 following the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody called for non-violent calls to be diverted from the Los Angeles Police Department. The goal of the motion is to unite existing initiatives and implement a citywide unarmed response model.

The office would ensure around-the-clock coordination and deployment

of unarmed response specialists to non-violent calls for service, as well as

collaboration with 911 dispatchers, and seek to address barriers for serving

high-need communities by improving coordination between agencies, according to the motion.

The office would also incorporate the various related models and pilot programs currently deployed in the city. Venice and parts of Hollywood have an unarmed response program through the mayors office called Urban Alchemy.

According to O’Farrell’s office, the city lacks a “comprehensive response framework” and accountability metrics for unarmed response. O’Farrell said during Friday’s council meeting that LAPD Chief Michel Moore is in support of the citywide program.

“He knows this frees up more officers to stop gun crime, assault and deter crime,” O’Farrell said. “It’s time for the city to finalize the development of a systemic crisis response plan that would send a range of trained, unarmed service providers to respond to nonviolent and noncriminal situations instead of law enforcement.”

O’Farrell added he was confident the city would be able to improve upon its public safety model, to “focus police where they are best suited and trained to address and to treat mental health and substance abuse issues with the skill and response that is most appropriate.”