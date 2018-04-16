LA County Asks Homeowners To Store Homeless People In Their Backyard Sheds

By

Do you really think the folks on the West Side of Los Angeles, or in Arcadia or San Marino are going to use their backyards as shelter for the homeless? Would you house the homeless in your backyard, if you home is worth $500,000 or more? Instead, the homeless will be shipped, due to tax dollars as incentives, to East L.A., South Central L.A. and towns in the San Gabriel Valley that are low income. “Los Angeles County asked homeowners to shelter homeless people in their backyard sheds, according to the Los Angeles Times Wednesday. Homeowners might get paid to house the homeless in small sheds in their backyards, the Los Angeles Times reported. The Los Angeles City Council approved two new laws Wednesday to expedite the construction of the homeless city-housing project and a second that allows motels to be used as housing for the less fortunate in the meantime. Motels are also required to have counseling and substance abuse programs for the destitute, CurbedLA added.” Watch for the scams—declaring your third cousin as homeless, and putting them up in a backyard shelter—which they will NEVER see. Love corruption? This is a great scam with tax dollars that will never be audited.

Gabrielle Okun, Daily Caller, 4/16/18

The number of Los Angeles’ homeless in the past six years greatly increased by 75 percent from 32,000 to 55,000. The number grows to 58,000 if Glendale, Pasadena and Long Beach are included in the statistics, according to the Los Angeles Times. The Board of Supervisors approved a $550,000 pilot program to build small houses for homeworkers who agreed to house a homeless person in August 2017. Charitable giving organization Bloomberg Philanthropies also awarded a $100,000 Mayor’s Challenge grant to Los Angeles to research the concept of housing units for homeless folks in backyards.

“People are looking at what they can do to make our neighborhoods more affordable and help more Angelenos find stable places to live,” Mayor Eric Garcetti said.

“We were overwhelmed with the interest,” said Economic and Housing Development Division manager Larry Newman of the county’s Community Development Commission.

Voters also agreed to pay $1.2 billion in taxes to help with homeless city housing in Los Angeles County back in 2016. This is expected to help build 10,000 homeless housing units.