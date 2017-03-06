LA County Deputy DA Assails Danger of “Affordable Bail Act” Reform

By

If you are middle class or rich, you will be forced to pay bail after arrest, if Leftist Democrats Assemblyman Rob Bonta and Senator Bob Hertzberg have their way. Hertzberg wanted to pass a tax increase so you pay sales tax on your invoice from your doctor, attorney, CPA, and others—billions to government from you. Now they want to assure criminals that are poor are allowed to continue their violence and theft without having to pay bail—or stay in jail. Bonta and Hertzberg are why the Second Amendment is needed. “California state lawmakers are looking at reforming the bail system to help low-risk, low income suspected criminals stay out of jail, where, because of the overburdened court system, they are apt to languish, possibly losing their job and housing. Assemblyman Rob Bonta and Senator Bob Hertzberg are behind the legislation. Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney David Berger says changing the bail system will jeopardize public safety. A better suggestion is to move these no bail criminals into the homes of those supporting it. How bad does crime have to get before we throw up the elected officials that are lobbyists for criminals?

By Sandy Wells, KABC News, 3/6/17

California state lawmakers are looking at reforming the bail system to help low-risk, low income suspected criminals stay out of jail, where, because of the overburdened court system, they are apt to languish, possibly losing their job and housing. Assemblyman Rob Bonta and Senator Bob Hertzberg are behind the legislation.

Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney David Berger says changing the bail system will jeopardize public safety.

“So we’re going to call this the ‘Affordable Bail Act’? Bail is enshrined in the California constitution. The most important considerations are – yes, everybody is entitled to bail, but public safety is the primary consideration. Then you consider the seriousness of the crime charged. Then you consider the flight risk.”

Berger says bail decisions should be made by judges.

“What we’re seeing now is yet another attempt by Sacramento, who know better than us at reforming the criminal justice system. They’ve already had a good poke at it with the triad of nuclear strikes starting with AB 109, Prop 47 and now Prop 57.”

Berger says voters need to take a closer look at these propositions and bills out of Sacramento that ultimately will throw them at the mercy of an emboldened criminal class.

“The voters didn’t vote for Prop 57 because they understood it. They voted for Prop 57 because Jerry Brown’s name appeared next to all the little bits of paper that landed in people’s mailboxes saying ‘vote for this thing.’ ”

Berger was a guest on 790 KABC’s McIntyre in the Morning with Doug McIntyre.