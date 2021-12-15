LA County Sees Worst Dog Flu Season on Record–Nothing About Humans

By

You not had a single story about humans having the flu this year? In the past between 65-80,000 people a year died from the flu. Last year less than 100 people had the flu. Now the media is concerned about the worst flu season in history—FOR DOGS

LA County Sees Worst Dog Flu Season on Record

California County News, 12/13/2021

As if the COVID-19 pandemic wasn’t stressful enough, dog owners in Los Angeles have a new virus to worry about. The county is experiencing its worst outbreak of canine influenza on record , county officials say. The problem is so bad, it forced the West L.A. and West Valley Animal Shelters to pause adoptions for 28 days.

There were 800 cases of the Canine Influenza Virus (CIV) between July and October, resulting in seven deaths. While most dogs develop a mild illness, those with underlying conditions are at risk of complications or fatality.

CIV spreads easiest in confined settings such as doggy daycare or boarding facilities, shelters, veterinary clinics, and grooming facilities. Dog parks and dog-on-dog contact during walks also carry risk.

Symptoms of CIV include cough, fever, sneeze, nasal discharge, lethargy, and/or loss of appetite. Not all canines experience symptoms, however. CIV can also be transmitted to cats.

Fortunately, there’s a vaccine for CIV. The county is urging all pet owners to get their animals vaccinated, especially before taking them around other dogs. It’s best to act quickly. The CIV shot comes in two doses given 3 to 4 weeks apart. And it takes two weeks after the second shot for the dog to build up a proper immune defense.

“Especially right now with the holidays coming up where people travel. And sometimes, they do place their animals into boarding or doggy daycares,” Annette Ramirez, assistant general manager of lifesaving at Los Angeles Department of Animal Services, told LAist. “It’s important to make sure that those dogs are fully vaccinated.”

Find a partial list of vaccination sites here .