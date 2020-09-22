By

George Gascon when he was appointed by San Fran Mayor Gavin Newsom as the DA, had never tried a case in his life—he admitted he is a bureaucrat. What did he stand for? No cash bail, no death penalty cases, support of criminals. He supports the ending of human trafficking task forces (he SUPPORTS the abuse of women). He supports the end of gang tasks forces (he wants them on the streets, not in jail).

LA District Attorney Lacey in Bitter Battle With Soros-Funded George Gascón

‘Gascón has engaged in a series of social experiments on the residents of San Francisco’

By Katy Grimes, California Globe, 9/21/20

The race for Los Angeles District Attorney may be one of the most important political contests in the country this November. The LA District Attorney’s office, the largest in the country, is currently directed by District Attorney Jackie Lacey. As Los Angeles DA since 2012, Lacey is being challenged by George Gascón, who left the San Francisco District Attorney’s office to move to Los Angeles and run against Lacey.

San Francisco’s new DA, Chesa Boudin, was hand picked by Gascón to continue on with so-called “criminal justice reforms:” Boudin refuses to prosecute camping in the streets, soliciting sex, public defecation and urination, and other crimes which severely impact the quality-of-life in San Francisco. He also recently questioned whether spending money on law enforcement is “the most effective” use of tax dollars. He has also said that policing and incarceration “are tremendously expensive and are failed responses to what we are trying to deal with.”

Gascón is the architect of Proposition 47 which largely decriminalized theft and drug crimes by reducing those crimes and a number of other “non-violent” felonies to misdemeanors; and Prop. 57, which allows early release for “non-violent offenders,” including rape by intoxication of an unconscious person, human trafficking involving a sex act with minors, arson causing great bodily harm, drive-by shooting, assault with a deadly weapon, and hostage taking. These are so-called criminal justice reforms according to Gascón.

“Gascón is endorsed by Bernie Sanders and Black Lives Matter, and his campaign has already benefited from more than $1 million spent by George Soros to defeat Lacey,” Edward Ring recently reported at American Greatness. “To say Gascón would not support the ability of law enforcement to restore order to the streets of Los Angeles is an understatement.”

Gascón is also endorsed by Gov. Gavin Newsom and Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris, who was San Francisco District Attorney ahead of Gascon’s appointment.

“In 2009, San Francisco got a new police chief named George Gascon. Eighteen months later, then-Mayor Gavin Newsom appointed him the interim District Attorney when Kamala Harris was elected to Attorney General,” Nancy Tung wrote for the Los Angeles Association of Deputy District Attorneys. Tung was a California Deputy Attorney General, a San Francisco Deputy District Attorney, and an Alameda County Deputy District Attorney.

“Even though he’d never tried a case, let alone prosecuted a case, Gascon’s statement on his qualification to be the District Attorney was telling,” Tung said. “He stated, ‘Running a D.A.’s office is not the same as prosecuting cases on the floor. They’re different skill sets. I believe I have the organizational skills, and I have an understanding of the criminal justice system not only today, but where we need to be in the future.’”

Tung notes, “In the last term served by George Gascon, approximately 61 of the 140 or so attorneys left the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office, 24 in the last 8 months of 2019 alone. More than half of those leaving in those final four years were women, and more than a third were people of color.”

Soros-Backed DA Races

In 2018, billionaire oligarch George Soros funded the campaigns of leftist District Attorney challengers across the United States. In California alone, Soros spent $3,625,000 on DA races in Sacramento, San Diego, Alameda, Marin and Contra Costa counties.

“Since 2015, Soros has pumped tens of millions of dollars into local races in Texas, Colorado, California, Oregon, Washington, Florida, and New York, as well as swing states such as Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Arizona,” Robby Starbuck recently reported at the Federalist. “In 2016, Soros spent $2,000,000 on a single sheriff race in Maricopa County, Arizona, helping the leftist candidate, Paul Penzone, win.”

No longer content with destroying law and order in San Francisco, Gascón and his benefactor George Soros aimed for the largest District Attorney office in the country for takeover.

As I reported at Legal Insurrection in 2018:

“Billionaire Social Activist George Soros has brought his war against law enforcement to San Diego and he’s spending more than $1 million to support anti-law enforcement candidate Genevieve Jones-Wright for District Attorney,” threattosandiego.com website states, created by incumbent DA Summer Stephan. The website associates Soros with Antifa groups and anti-law enforcement groups – and is not a stretch in California.

At a recent news conference, “D.A. Stephan and supporters stood with community members and crime victims as they talked about the incumbent district attorney’s track record as victim’s advocate,” the San Diego UT reported. “Some held signs expressing opposition to Soros. One such sign said ‘Outside money doesn’t buy justice.’ Another said, ‘$oro$.’”

In my home town, a PAC controlled by Soros is funding the campaign of a leftist, anti-law enforcement deputy district attorney running to unseat Sacramento District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert. Schubert’s challenger, Noah Phillips blames the fatal police shooting of career criminal Stephon Clark last March as evidence that Schubert, along with the rest of Sacramento County law enforcement, is racially biased. Phillips has raised $750,000, thanks in large part to Soros, who paid for the political ads now running on TV.

One such commercial says, “We need to end racial profiling and police misconduct. And right now the system is broken.”

D.A. Anne Marie Schubert created a statewide law enforcement task force in 2016, which recently arrested the notorious “Golden State Killer,” also known in Sacramento as the “East Area Rapist.” And Schubert has a lengthy history of being tough on crime, wherever it takes her, which in Sacramento, CA, makes her a racist according to the Soros-funded left.

Like District Attorney Schubert, Lacey represents law and order, and Gascon is anti-law enforcement, and supports defunding the police.

The Association of Deputy District Attorneys announced their endorsement of Jackie Lacey for Los Angeles County District Attorney.

The ADAs said they appreciated Mr. Gascón’s ideas on targeting habitual offenders and protecting prosecutors from frivolous complaints, “However, his emphasis on aiding criminals over crime victims is not a position that we, who work with crime victims daily, can support. Concepts like ‘restorative justice’ are great political buzzwords. But when the actual result is to overlook the harm criminals do to victims, it is a social experiment that we cannot endorse. We are especially confused as to how Mr. Gascón will implement ‘restorative justice’ principles on violent crimes such as murder, attempted murder, rape, robbery, carjacking, or mayhem.”

“Throughout his tenure as San Francisco Chief of Police and San Francisco District Attorney, Mr. Gascón has engaged in a series of social experiments on the residents of San Francisco. Unfortunately, it is the residents who are paying for these experiments. According to FBI data, in 2017, San Francisco had a higher murder rate, a higher violent crime rate and a higher property crime rate.”The ADAs said San Francisco’s murder rate was higher than Los Angeles County, 6.4 per 100,000 compared to 5.7. San Francisco’s violent crime rate was higher, 715 per 100,00 compared to Los Angeles’s 577 per 100,000. San Francisco’s property crime rate was higher, 6,168 per 100,000 compared to Los Angeles at 2,443 per 100,000.

“By all metrics, Jackie Lacey’s Los Angeles is safer than Gascón’s San Francisco. Perhaps that is why Mr. Gascón moved to Los Angeles,” the ADAs said.

“Soros has the routine down,” the Daily Signal reported . “He uses powerhouse Democratic law firm Perkins Coie to set up a super PAC named some variant of ‘Justice & Public Safety.’ The super PAC will surface late in a DA race, using the kind of capital typically reserved for a national political race to fund a series of attack ads benefitting Soros’ preferred candidate, who wins almost every time.” (Perkins Coie is the law firm that compiled the dubious Trump-Russia dossier.)

Soros backs “progressive” candidates like Gascon who won’t seek death sentences, won’t imprison people who can’t make bail, and won’t prosecute drug crimes.