The Mayor of Los Angeles allowed rioters to burn and loot stores on Melrose Ave, in the Fairfax district during the Floyd riots. He had the cops stand by and watch cars (including police cars) being torched, boutique clothing stores looted and burned—and he allowed it. N ow the Left is upset with him—he signed an ordinance that stops homeless from setting up encampments on city streets, in front of commercial and hotel buildings, anywhere they like. So they cops watched the other night ats the peaceful protest became a vandalism of the Mayors home, owned by the taxpayers. The lesson here is simple—in Los Angles the police may watch crimes being committed, but will not stop them if they are for a protest against racism, the homeless or free rent. Any excuse and riots are now allowed in L.A. Feel safe? That is why so many are fleeing the city—and State.

LA Mayor’s Home Vandalized With Trash And Graffiti After Signing Ordinance Restricting Homeless Encampments

Gabrielle Temaat, Daily Caller, 7/30/21

Protestors vandalized Democratic Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti’s house Thursday night after he signed a law restricting homeless encampments in the city, according to CBS Los Angeles.

About 50 protestors gathered at Garcetti‘s house around 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Protestors held signs saying “5 Unhoused People A Day Die In Garcettis LA” and “Your Sweeps Are Violent! We Will Not Be Silent!” CBS Los Angeles reported.

Although the protests began peacefully, dozens of officers responded in riot gear by the end of the night, according to the outlet.

“No one was in danger. Our role last night was to facilitate a peaceful protest and make sure that everyone’s First Amendment rights were protected,” Los Angeles Police Department Lt. Rex Ingram reportedly said. “Unfortunately around midnight, they were a little bit loud and boisterous, and were getting a little out of hand, and that’s why we decided to give them a dispersal order.”

By the time officers arrived to disperse the protestors, they had fled the premises. However, the property was left damaged with vulgar graffiti and toilet paper, CBS Los Angeles reported.

Los Angeles has been dealing with a homeless crisis and a growing number of homeless encampments during the pandemic. Large encampments were cleared in Venice and Echo Park, sparking violent protests, CBS Los Angeles reported.