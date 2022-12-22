By

LA Motel Owners Fight Back Against Mayor Bass’ Homeless Housing Plans

Owners say that city does not give vital guarantees, ignores safety issues

By Evan Symon, California Globe, 12/20/22

A new initiative by Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass to move the homeless into hotels and motels across the city while affordable housing units are built received stiff resistance from hotel and motel owners this week. They say they will oppose the program as much as they legally can.

The new initiative by Bass, known as Inside Safe, would not go after homeless encampments, but rather open up rooms for the homeless and make them available on a long-term basis. The move will cost the city around $100 million, with master leasing being used on motels around encampments. In a Meet the Press interview on Sunday, Bass says that she hopes to house around 95% of LA’s roughly 40,000 homeless this way once fully implemented.

“Well, you know, what we have found in the community organizations that we’re bringing in to do this work is that you can get 95% of the people housed,” explained Bass, who had promised to tackle the homeless issue in the first days of her Mayorship, on Sunday. “People will go. It takes a while. You have to do outreach.”

However, many motel and hotel owners in likely affected areas have sounded off against the idea. In interviews with the Globe on Tuesday, owners noted that similar previous attempts, like Project Roomkey during the pandemic, failed statewide, with more local attempts earlier this year to force owners to give vacant rooms to the homeless failed to get past the LA City Council.

“They keep trying to push this idea of leasing out rooms to the homeless, but they are just not listening to our concerns,” explained Charles Chung, a motel owner in Los Angeles to the Globe on Tuesday. “With [Project] Roomkey, there were so many damaged rooms. My brother’s hotel in San Jose had many rooms torn apart by homeless people being housed there, with no compensation. And then LA tried to force that on us earlier this year. But will they pay for damaged rooms? Can we kick them out when we need to? Is the city liable for what they do? We always get the runaround.”

“Now with this Inside Safe program, they’re trying it again. But enough, you know? Stop trying to push these programs on us until we get to have some limits. A lot of us are actually ok with the idea with some limits, like having the homeless people coming in being vouched for so they don’t destroy the rooms. Or the city signing a contract that they will pay for all damages by them. Or that they will pay the usual daily charge for the rooms If they want to do this, then let’s do it right. Don’t hang us out to dry.”

Other owners concurred.

“We want to help the less fortunate, but we need guarantees,” Anjali Singth, a motel co-owner in Los Angeles, added. “They aren’t giving us any. Yes, they pay for the rooms, but there are so many other costs. And what we can handle. Those with mental issues or those that smoke, or those that use drugs. That’s a lot to take in, and a lot that can go wrong. We just aren’t handled to accommodate that. Others want pets in with them and others want a lot of special services from us. But no. We can’t do that really.”

Motel owner Bret Carlson also noted, “The city isn’t doing their part in all of this. They can’t just expect us to shoulder all of the issues that come from these types of guests like this. They think that by just paying for the room that it’s all good. But it isn’t.”

More details on the Inside Safe program are expected soon.