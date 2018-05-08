By

Finally, the unions understand that progressive politics and ideology is killing jobs for the workers. While it makes the Left feel good having a “living wage” (can anyone define what that is today, tomorrow, next year?) is killing opportunities in California. “Ron Miller, Executive Secretary for the Council, release the following statement: “The hardworking men and women of the many affiliates of the Los Angeles/Orange Counties Building and Construction Trades Council have voted unanimously, through their delegates, to oppose the so-called Anaheim Resort Living Wage Initiative. This measure will cost our members jobs, including jobs targeted to local residents and veterans in Anaheim, and therefore hurt Anaheim communities.” “The proposal unfairly targets construction projects that our members fought hard to ensure would be built with only union, trade labor under a Project Labor Agreement. These projects give local Anaheim and Orange County residents and veterans who are members of the building trades the opportunity to make a good wage while working close to home. By emphasizing local hire, the higher wages that come with union construction labor also stay close to home and allow our members to be better participants in their community.” Looks like the unions are becoming economically literate. They are understanding that Progressive/Democrat policies are killing jobs for the middle class—and forcing folks to leave the State, to work.

LA-OC Building Trades Council Votes Unanimously to Oppose the Anaheim Job Killer Initiative

Anaheim Blog, 5/7/18 ANAHEIM – The Los Angeles-Orange County Building and Construction Trades Council, representing 48 local unions/affiliate councils and over 100,000 hardworking skilled trades members, announced today that they had voted unanimously to oppose the so-called Anaheim Resort Living Wage Initiative, also known as the Anaheim Job Killer Initiative. The Building Trades Council said that while they believe in higher wages for working people, the proposed initiative is flawed because it seeks to impose them at the ballot box rather than at the negotiating table; it unfairly targets hotels that have agreed to Project Labor Agreements that bring high-paid, skilled construction jobs to local workers and veterans; and does not embrace the principles of increasing union membership, which coupled with hard work and personal improvement is the only long-term path to better pay and conditions for workers.

Ron Miller, Executive Secretary for the Council, release the following statement:

“The hardworking men and women of the many affiliates of the Los Angeles/Orange Counties Building and Construction Trades Council have voted unanimously, through their delegates, to oppose the so-called Anaheim Resort Living Wage Initiative. This measure will cost our members jobs, including jobs targeted to local residents and veterans in Anaheim, and therefore hurt Anaheim communities.”

“We are dedicated believers in higher wages for working people, so we do not take this position lightly. But when this proposal is viewed fairly, it is clear that it does more harm than good and should be opposed.”

“The proposal unfairly targets construction projects that our members fought hard to ensure would be built with only union, trade labor under a Project Labor Agreement. These projects give local Anaheim and Orange County residents and veterans who are members of the building trades the opportunity to make a good wage while working close to home. By emphasizing local hire, the higher wages that come with union construction labor also stay close to home and allow our members to be better participants in their community.”

“We have heard directly from targeted hotel developers that they would cancel projects if this measure were to become law, costing our members at least 3,000 jobs as well as the chance to work in the community where they live.”

“Finally, this proposal also does nothing to advance the cause of union membership. Similar measures in other cities have created incentives for employers to facilitate union membership, but this proposal does not contain those provisions. We strongly believe that workers bargaining collectively is the best way to achieve higher wages, and in that important measure, this proposal also falls short.”

“The proposed ARLWI does not advance the organization of working people, and thus will not improve the lives of hard-working Anaheim residents. It will in fact do them harm by costing thousands of jobs. Join us in voting no!”

The Building Trades Council pledged to work with the existing business-labor-community coalition to oppose the measure should it qualify for the ballot.