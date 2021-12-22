By

Without a vote of the Board of Supervisors, the State Legislature or the people, L.A. DA Gascon has decided to allow juveniles to run free and rampage the community—without AYN punishment! “Kiddie criminals in Los Angeles accused of serious crimes are set to get a pass under new rules from District Attorney George Gascon. The Los Angeles County District Attorney will expand its “restorative justice” diversion programs for youths to include those facing charges like burglary, arson, robber and even sexual battery, among other crimes, according to a leaked memo from the DA’s office. Diversion programs are a form of pre-trial intervention which allows alleged juveniles to avoid prosecution, conviction — and serious jail time — in favor of more rehabilitative approaches. Add t this they are allowed to steal up to $950 worth of goods without punishment and you will have a new industry in L.A.—crime as a part time job. Instead of working at a fast food place for minimum wage, needing to be present on time and stay till the end of shift, young people in L.A. County will be allowed to discover criminality as a career, without fear of penalties.

LA ‘restorative justice’ programs set to give violent juvenile felons a pass

Protesters jump on a street sign near a burning barricade during a demonstration against the death of George Floyd near the White House on May 31, 2020 in Washington, DC. – Thousands of National Guard troops patrolled major US cities after five consecutive nights of protests over racism and police brutality that boiled over into arson and looting, sending shock waves through the country. The death Monday of an unarmed black man, George Floyd, at the hands of police in Minneapolis ignited this latest wave of outrage in the US over law enforcement’s repeated use of lethal force against African Americans — this one like others before captured on cellphone video. (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP) (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images)

By Jon Levine, NY Post, 12/18/21

Kiddie criminals in Los Angeles accused of serious crimes are set to get a pass under new rules from District Attorney George Gascon.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney will expand its “restorative justice” diversion programs for youths to include those facing charges like burglary, arson, robber and even sexual battery, among other crimes, according to a leaked memo from the DA’s office.

Diversion programs are a form of pre-trial intervention which allows alleged juveniles to avoid prosecution, conviction — and serious jail time — in favor of more rehabilitative approaches.

The DA’s office launched a pilot for the Restorative Enhanced Diversion for Youth (REDY) program in Nov 2021.

The memo was first reported by Fox News.

“According to this policy, prosecutors in the LA DA office tell me if a juvenile were to follow you home, pull a knife on you, threaten to kill you, then use force to rob you, and they are later arrested, they would be eligible for diversion rather than prosecution.” Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin said in a tweet explaining the implications of the new memo.

Reps for the LA District Attorney did not immediately respond to request for comment from The Post.